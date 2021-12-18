Absegami freshman Reese Downey scores 18 in opening win

OCEAN CITY — Off the basketball court, Reese Downey is your typical shy 15-year-old high school freshman.
Who she is on the court is a completely different matter.
The 5-foot-6 guard scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Absegami girls basketball team to a 49-16 win over Vineland in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game Saturday afternoon. Senior forwards Jackie Fortis and Chi Chi Wokocha each scored 12 for the Braves.
“It was a good start for the team,” Downey said. “At first, I had some (nerves), but then it went away as we kept playing.”
Downey, a Galloway Township resident, showed no hesitancy on the court. She began playing AAU in the fourth grade.
“The kid has moxie,” Absegami coach Bob Lasko said of Downey. “It comes natural to her. She’s just different. She wants to set the other kids up, and they want her to succeed, too.”
Downey sank six of 17 shots, contributed three assists and three steals and then giggled her way through her first postgame interview.
“We were able to set plays up for others,” Downey said, “and my shot was better today. I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
Fortis, who is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top athletes, shares ball-handling responsibilities with Downey. That helped Downey make a smooth transition to high school basketball Saturday.
“When Jackie needs a breather, we let Reese take over,” Lasko said. “We’re going to ride with them and see where they take us.”
Tipoff Weekend, which continues Sunday, features several of the CAL’s top teams.
Absegami (1-0) is ranked No. 10 in The Press’ Elite 11. Vineland is ranked No. 11. The Fighting Clan (0-1) played without standout guard Egypt Owens, who was out because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
Absegami took control from the start, jumping to a 10-0 lead. Fortis and freshman Julia Hartman each sank 3-pointers during that stretch. Fortis finished with five steals. Wokocha grabbed eight rebounds.
“Offensively, we made some shots at the beginning that always makes life easier,” Lasko said. “It’s a good day one. We’ll take it.”
Absegami will host Atlantic City (1-0) in a highly-anticipated early-season matchup Monday night. Atlantic City is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11.
“Overall, I’m happy,” Lasko said. “First game jitters are out of the way. Now, it’s on to Atlantic City on Monday.”
PHOTOS: Absegami vs. Vineland girls basketball
Absegami 12 20 9 8 — 49
Vineland 4 4 6 2 — 16
A—Wokocha 12, Fortis 12, Downey 18, Nurse 2, Hartman 3, Silipena 2
V—Duncan 2, Jones 4, Fowlkes 6, Watkins 4, Wallace 0
