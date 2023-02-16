The Absegami High School girls basketball team beat host Egg Harbor Township 39-38 on Thursday. Reese Downey led the Braves (13-12) with 20 points, and her two foul shots with six seconds left won the game.

With EHT up 38-37 in the final half-minute, Absegami’s Gianna Baldino got a rebound and sent it out to Downey, who was fouled shooting a 3-pointer. Downey made 2 of the 3 free throws for the win. An EHT shot missed at the buzzer.

Kaylynn Blackwell scored nine for Absegami and Julia Hartman had eight. Baldino added two. Lindsay Dodd scored 15 for the Eagles (13-12), and Ava Kraybill and Averie Harding tallied nine and eight, respectively. Kara Wilson added four.

Colts Neck 50, Barnegat 34: Julianna Kowaleski topped all scorers for host Colts Neck (10-14) and Savannah Butz had 14. Colts Neck was up 22-20 at halftime and outscored the Bengals 28-14 in the second half.

Emma Thornton scored 14 for Barnegat (12-13) and Cara McCoy had 12. Sydney Collins and Riley Fitzpatrick added three apiece.

Atlantic Christian 49, Pilgrim Academy 31: Paige Noble scored 17 for Atlantic Christian and had seven rebounds and four steals. The Cougars improved to 22-6 overall and finished their Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference regular-season schedule at 10-0. Evangelina Kim added 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, and Reyna Lewis had 10 points and seven rebounds. Gianna Flynn scored seven and had five boards, and Becca Kelly contributed five points, three rebounds and three assists. For Pilgrim, Emily Brittin scored 14, Abby Kolchin added 10 and Elaina Smith had seven.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy 73, Palmyra 20: Madelynn Bernhardt and Savannah Prescott scored 18 and 17, respectively, for the host Villagers (15-10), and Angelina Dragone contributed 14. Rylie Gemberling added nine, Drew Coyle scored six and Allison Aldrich had four. Palmyra fell to 16-10.

West Deptford 43, Cedar Creek 22: West Deptford’s Sophia Belbin scored 14 and Janie Cross had 12. West Deptford (11-16-1) led 17-13 at halftime and pulled away. For visiting Cedar Creek (12-12), Nyasia Hill scored eight, Kileen McNeill added six and Emonie Taylor had five.