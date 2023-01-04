Absegami defeats Oakcrest for 2nd straight win: Late Tuesday roundup

Isiah Akpassa scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Absegami High School boys basketball team to a 59-47 victory over Oakcrest in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Tuesday.

Kenny Van Houten scored 12 for the Braves (4-3), who have won two straight. Hassan Bey scored 11, and Baseem Taliaferro added 10. Charles Jerkins scored four, and Rameer Pender and Nicky Fortis each added one.

William Fowler scored 14 for Oakcrest (3-2). Levar Price scored eight, and Darrell Newton added seven. Jack O'Brien (five), Jaiden Santiago (four) and Isiah Ragland (two) also scored.

Atlantic Christian 52, Wildwood 49: Noah Stokes scored 22 for the Cougars. Charlie Costello scored 11, and Noah Gibbs added six. Jayden Sanchez scored five, and Sam Glancey added two.

Atlantic Christian trailed 28-26 at halftime, but led 45-41 after three quarters.

Alex Daniel scored 20 for the previously undefeated Warriors (6-1). Junior Hans scored 11 to go with four assists and three steals. Jordan Fusik scored eight to go with four rebounds, ,four steals. and three rebounds. Harley Buscham scored six and added five rebounds. Ryan Troiano had seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and four points.

Maple Shade 58, Cape May Tech 49: Aaron Wyatt scored 11 for Cape May Tech (0-6). Nicholas Boehm scored nine scored nine, Adam Dille added seven. Alec Dooley and Ronnie Neenhold each scored six, and James Murray added five. Benjamin Lynch scored three, and Chance Ginyard added two.

Jeremiah Iorio scored 14 for Maple Shade (1-7).

Hammonton 55, Atlantic City 46: Kenny Smith led visiting Hammonton (4-2) with 28 points, including 20 in the second half. Ty Lowe added nine points for the Blue Devils, and Nic Johnson and Joe Gillen had six apiece. Hammonton trailed 23-17 at halftime but outscored A.C. 23-10 in the third quarter. For the Vikings (1-5), Tysir Jones scored 11 points, Nahseem Harris contributed eight points and Mikel Jones had seven.

Cedar Creek 53, Bridgeton 40: Jeffrey Marano scored 19 for the Pirates (4-5). Ryan Manning scored eight, and Zaire Pilgrim added six. Amon McLaughlin and Michael Ferriola-Brosh (five each), Landon Kurz (four), Jamir Hill (three) and Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle (one) also scored for Cedar Creek, which led 29-11 at halftime.

Jameel Purnell scored 15 for the Bulldogs (1-6). Xzayvion Sharpe scored nine, and Zikwon Anderson added seven. Luis Rivera (four), Nazir Montalvo and Martavian Brown (two each) and Jerrell Burks (one) also scored.

St. Joseph Academy 63, Middle Township 55: Arnaldo Rodriguez topped host St. Joseph (4-4) with 30 points, which included six 3s. Devon Theophile had 20 rebounds and scored 14. Shamar Cox added nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Adrian Smith scored seven, and Aidan Hopson scored three.

Middle (3-3) led 34-28 at halftime. The Wildcats went on a 16-2 run in the third quarter to take a 44-36 lead.

Anthony Trombetta scored 11 for the Panthers. Re Ale Basquine scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jamir McNeil scored eight and had six rebounds. Chase Moore added seven points and four rebounds. Aydan Howell scored four to go with three rebounds.

Toms River South 49, Barnegat 44: South trailed 33-27 after three quarters but outscored host Barnegat 22-11 in the fourth. Kai Buckley led South (2-5) with 15 points, and Mazaiah Brown-Height scored 11. Jordan Jones scored eight, and Robert Peirson added seven.

Jamari Smith led the Bengals (1-7) with 21 points. Mason Krey scored eight points, Cole Toddings added five. Kyle Greenleaf scored four.

Monmouth 49, Pinelands Reg. 38: James Curley scored 26 for Monmouth (5-3), which led 22-18 at halftime. TJ Thomasson scored 11. The Wildcats fell to 2-6. No further information was available.

Girls basketball

Ocean City 30, Vineland 21: Madelyn Adamson scored a game-high 11 to go with five steals for the Red Raiders (5-2). Tori Vliet scored six and had five rebounds. Avery Jackson scored six, and Maddy Monteleone added five. Allie Hudson scored two.

Ocean City trailed 7-2 after the first quarter and led 13-12 at halftime. The Red Raiders led 17-16 after three quarters, and outscored the Fighting Clan 13-5 in the fourth to earn their fourth straight victory.

Egypt Owens scored nine for Vineland (4-4). Samantha Jones scored eight, and Thalia Duncan and Brittany Herbert each added two.

Brick Memorial 65, Barnegat 44: Cara McCoy scored 23 to go with five rebounds for the Bengals (3-5). She made five 3s. Emma Thornton scored 16 to go with 10 rebounds and six steals. Madysen Plescho (three) and Giana Germano (two) also scored.

Hayley Tighe scored 19 for Brick Memorial (1-6).

Marlboro 44, Lacey Twp. 27: Reece Paget grabbed 18 rebounds and scored eight for the Lions (2-6). Brooke Schmidt scored eight, Riley Mahan added seven. Marissa Flores scored four and had four rebounds.

Erica DiSimone and Varsha Simha each scored 12 for Marlboro (4-3).