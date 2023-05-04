The first-year Absegami High School boys volleyball team defeated Oakcrest 2-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League match Thursday.

The Braves (6-4) won by set scores of 25-23, 25-15. It was their fourth win in their last five matches.

Xavier Vazquez had 25 assists and five service points for the winners. Chikaodi Wokocha added 13 kills and four service points. Nasir Hernandez-Haines had seven kills, seven service points and five digs.

The Falcons fell to 2-6.

Southern Reg. 2, Toms River South 0: The Rams (14-1) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-15. Ethan Brummer led with 27 assists for the winners. Lucas Kean had 11 kills, and Dane Calsyn added seven. Aiden Krinic added seven kills and five digs. Jack McKenna had six kills and four digs.

Noah Beaton had eight digs for Toms River South (3-9).

Pinelands Reg. 2, Jackson Liberty 0: Brogan Duelly led the visiting Wildcats (14-1) with 14 kills and had two blocks, and Matt Davis had 11 kills and four digs. Dan Brunke added 12 digs, 30 assists, 11 service points and two aces, and Ryan McCorry contributed seven digs, two assists and two service points.

Pennsauken 2, Hammonton 1: Pennsauken (6-5) won by set scores of 13-25, 25-21, 25-20. Isaac Fishman had 15 assists, seven digs and seven service points for Hammonton (5-9). Brandon Chainey added 11 kills and eight digs. Joe Tierno added six digs and five kills. Hector Feliciano and KJ Fricke each had six digs. Feliciano had eight service points.

Pennsauken improved to 6-5.

Cherry Hill East 2, Hammonton 0: Cherry Hill East (11-3) won by set scores of 25-15, 25-15. Fishman had seven assists for the Blue Devils (5-10). Tierno added four digs and two kills. Feliciano had three service points and two kills.