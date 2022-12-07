A team-by-team preview of the local boys swimming season

The high school swimming season begins Thursday across the state.

A look at the season to unfold this winter.

The Press

Preseason Elite 11

Cherry Hill East

St. Augustine Prep

Egg Harbor Twp.

Cherokee

Ocean City

Haddonfield

Moorestown

Mainland Reg.

Southern Regional

GCIT

Woodstown

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

James Haney, Atlantic City

Mason Bushay, Mainland Reg.

Cole Jennings, St. Augustine Prep

Charles Schreiner, Egg Harbor Twp.

Zach Vasser, Mainland Reg.

Dante Buonadonna, St. Augustine Prep

Gavin Neal, Ocean City

Dylan DeWitt, Egg Harbor Twp.

Trevor Nolan, St. Augustine Prep

Michael McCarthy, St. Augusintine Prep

Pat Armstrong, Ocean City

Gerard Traynor, Absegami

Anthony Mortellite, St. Augustine Prep

3 notable meets

Dec. 14: Cedar Creek at Middle Township at Cape May County Special Services pool

Jan. 5: Mainland Regional at Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center

Jan. 24: Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine Prep

Key dates

Dec. 8: Opening day

Jan. 30: Cutoff date

Feb. 2: Tournament seedings

Feb. 7: Public State Tournament begins

Feb. 10: Non-Public State Tournament begins

Feb. 15: Public sectional finals at GCIT

Feb. 20: Non-Public state semifinals

Feb. 22: Public state semifinals

Feb. 26: State finals at GCIT

Mar. 4: State individual semifinals at GCIT

Mar. 5: State individual finals at GCIT

CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE American Conference

Atlantic City (7-4 overall last season and 6-2 American) will be very competitive with James Haney and John Sahl to lead. The team has good scorers in Tommy Pham, Kyle Graybill, Jason Lieu and Jimmy Walsh.

“There’s team camaraderie and a lot of chemistry,” coach Kris Ciuro said. “The guys returning and novice swimmers are focused on getting faster. The upper class is setting a good example.”

Egg Harbor Township (9-2, 7-0 American) returns several swimmers who helped to win the conference title and advance to the South Jersey Public A final. Charles Schreiner and Dylan DeWitt will lead, along with a deep lineup. Michael Wojciechowicz, twins Leo and Alex Smilevski, Marek Cherkaoui, Max Smilevski (brother of the twins), Corey Lin, Will Nguyen and Charlie Seiverd will make the Eagles a conference contender. Dennis Williams and freshmen Adam Schreiner (Charles’ brother), Aerick Mallori and Will Seaman are freshmen prospects.

“The boys had a great finish in 2021-22, and this year we want to make some improvements and capitalize on the learned experiences,” EHT coach Mark Jamieson said.

Vineland (4-7, 3-3 National) has increased its numbers this year, and the Fighting Clan hope to improve. Vineland’s top scorers include senior captain Will Delgado, Nick Mainiero, Michael DeVito and freshmen Dom Mercado and Cashton Hampton.

“We’re looking forward to the season and looking to be more competitive,” coach Sarah Bennett said.

St. Augustine Prep (9-1, 7-0 National) could be even stronger with most back, including Brett Buonadonna, last winter’s Press Swimmer of the Year. The Prep won the National title and lost only to Seton Hall Prep 86-84 in a state Non-Public A semifinal meet. Cole Jennings, Anthony Mortellite, Michael McCarthy, Hayden Clay and Trevor Nolan are big scorers. Massimo Catania, Matt Stanker, Jonathan Marrone and John Terista will again help make the Prep a big winner.

“I think it will be a good season,” coach Jon Stinson said. “We have a great senior class and we’re really solid on all grade levels. The American Conference definitely will be tough. I don’t think (the realignment) is a bad thing, because that’s how it used to be.”

Mainland Regional (10-3, 6-1 National) will be led by talented seniors Mason Bushay, Zach Vasser and Evan Falk.

“We’re excited for the upcoming season,” coach Brian Booth said. “We’ll see how the kids progress. We were small in numbers last year but we’ve grown to a decent size this year, in the upper 20s. They’re working hard each day, and we’ll see where that takes us.”

Absegami (7-4, 4-4 American) returns Gerard Traynor, who led the Braves to a good season last year. Adam Bailey, Myles Smalls and Ali Mohamed will keep Absegami competitive. Freshman Jesse Brown is a good prospect.

“We do anticipate a very strong year from our boys in spite of (the realignment of the CAL grouping bigger schools in the American Conference),” coach Jim Winkler said in an email. “We hope to see us compete with the best in the league this year.”

Millville (0-6, 0-5 American) lost five seniors to graduation and will be an underdog against the conference powers.

Ocean City (13-3, 7-1 American) won the South Jersey Public B title last winter and has many key swimmers back. Seniors Pat Armstrong, Gavin Neal, Jackson Agnellini, Matt Woodside, Mike Kelly and Colin Abbott will help the Red Raiders stay strong. Tommy Armstrong (Pat’s brother) and CJ Denn will help make O.C. a contender.

“We’re optimistic,” coach Shane McGrath said. “The expectations are to get back to South Jersey and try to win the title. We have a target on our back, it’s not easy to stay there. The in-conference meets will be very tough. We have a challenging schedule and that will help us get through the end of the season.”

National Conference

Cedar Creek (6-6, 4-4 American) will be a contender in the realigned National, along with some other teams. Returnees Matt Winterbottom, Jon Nass and Kristyan Pahang all were key scorers in last year’s team, which reached the South Jersey Public C final. The Pirates lost four of their leading swimmers to graduation.

“We had to go looking for swimmers this year, and we have a lot of brand new swimmers,” coach Lauren Ciccariello said. “They’re working hard and they’re impressive. I’m excited to see where they’ll be at the end.”

Oakcrest (3-6, 3-3 National) has increased in numbers and could be a factor in the conference race. The Falcons featured Nate Ranger, Nick Kurtanidze, Brian Tran and Logan Barnes.

“Our team has doubled, from seven swimmers to 15 or 16,” coach Mitch Friedel said. “We’ll be competitive when we need more (scoring). We should win a couple more meets.”

Middle Township (8-6, 4-4 American) looks to have another winning season. The Panthers advanced to the S.J. Public C semifinals before losing to eventual champion Woodstown 107-63. Middle returns Chase McCray, Brandyn Acevedo, Justen Wen, Nick Fonseca, Isquian Ruiz and Eric Fonseca. Freshman Dane Kennedy is a good prospect.

“We had a great season last year and we hope to make it just as far this year,” coach Melissa Jastremski said by email. “We hope to have some school records as well. Our team has a great group of kids with talent, and we have a few incoming freshmen with swimming experience.”

Buena Regional (2-6, 2-6 American) has a small coed team led by senior Austin Wokock. The Chiefs also have senior Sebastian Gonzalez, Miles Marcello-Tubertini and Tanner Innis.

“We have nine on the roster, including five girls who are all new to high school swimming,” coach Amy Hammerstedt said. “We’re hoping to see good performances with the veterans and improvements in the new swimmers, and have fun.”

Cape May Tech (3-5, 2-4 National) is now a coed program since the girls team only had a few come out this year. Girls coach Dawn Dudley will head the coed program. There are 18 boys, led by Doug Taverner, Trevor Magill, Jarrod Carlson, Teddy Woolery and freshman Collin Geiger. Girls include Laura Schweizer and Dempsey Ryan.

“I think we will have some solid relays, and the rest will be a building situation,” Dudley said. “It will be a fun year with a lot of great kids on the team, and they all get along well.”

Lower Cape May Regional (4-6, 4-3 National), a coed team, is led by Kaitlyn Crouthamel, Justin Melli and Vika Simonsen. The Caper Tigers also feature Kyle Satt, Jenna Ziemba, Kaitlyn Flynn, Drew Kronemeyer and Samantha Benigno.

“We’re optimistic,” coach Brittany O’Donnell said. “We’ve had a couple years over .500 but we don’t know what to expect. We’re looking to be competitive, and we’re heavy on the girls side. We’re hoping to surprise some people.”

Holy Spirit (1-11, 1-7 American) has returnees Gavin Grant, Mike Rodriguez, Nolan Bradley, Kevin Bradberry and Chase Lipshutz.

“The boys team is small but competitive, with amazing leadership,” coach Sari Carroll said by email. “The novice swimmers are learning fast.”

Wildwood Catholic Academy (0-6, 0-6 National), a coed team, has senior captains Lindsey Rosell and Camryn Diller, and sophomores Kona Wong and LJ Belasco.

“Those four are our core group,” coach Chris Gamble said. “The team is a bit larger this year, and things are going well.”

Pleasantville (7-7, 0-7 American) has a small coed team which will try to improve.

SHORE CONFERENCE

Southern Regional (10-0, 7-0 A South) lost half its team to graduation, but the Rams should still be successful. Seniors include Cody Karolkiewicz, Nick Napolitano and Luke Plesniarski. Juniors Jake Werner, Enzo Russino, Sean Kahl and Silas Committee will add points, and sophomores include Owen DiNapoli, Turner Ryon and Noah Tallman.

“We lost a lot of heavy hitters,” coach Patrick Craig said. “We have nine new freshman and they’re a good class to build on. The new kids look hungry but they have big shoes to fill. They’re excited to make a mark on the program.”

Barnegat (7-3, 5-1 B South) has a small but talented team led by Christopher DeLeeuw, Tyler Finkle and Christopher Schumann. Ryan Grant and Andrew Nguyen are good scorers. Chase Bringoli, Anthony Burton, Zackary Kielb and William Rollis will help keep the Bengals competitive.

“With our captains leading the way with exceptional enthusiasm, and many of our returning swimmers being talented in all areas, we expect big things of them,” Cherry and Teliszewski said in an email. “We are looking forward to another exciting season and we can’t wait to see what the season holds!”

Lacey Township (2-8, 1-5 B South) returns most of its team and could improve. The Lions have seniors Alex Gerber, Kieran McGovern, Harry Santarsiero and Casey Simonson. Juniors Julian Aguayo, Jack Hrabal and Michael Platt, and sophomore Luis Aceveda will add points. Freshman Justin Bradshaw is a good prospect.

“Our team is practicing in the water at 5 a.m. every day (at the Toms River YMCA pool), and I’m really proud of them for their dedication,” coach Brian Keelen said. “They show up every day, work hard and help each other. We’re looking forward to working with the kids and seeing where the sport takes them.”

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

Cumberland Regional (5-3, 3-2 Royal Division) has most of last year’s scorers back and should have a good season. Isaiah Colson, P.J. Stanger, Garron Hindermyer, Ryan Griner and Jakob Seibert all return. The Colts also have Ethan Orange, Walker Gandy, Chase Sheppard, Steven Huerta, Koner Coll and Asher Kennedy.

“We have good depth in almost every event, and we have solid relays,” coach Rich Husted said. “We have the opportunity to get in the Public B playoffs.”