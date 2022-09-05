A team-by-team look at the upcoming high school girls tennis season

The high school girls tennis season is scheduled to begin Tuesday around the state, though the forecast calls for rain.

Mainland Regional and Lower Cape May Regional will look to defend their Cape-Atlantic League American and National titles, respectively.

Here is a look at the upcoming season:

Preseason Press Elite 11

1. Shawnee

2. Mainland Regional

3. Moorestown

4. Haddonfield

5. Cherry Hill East

6. Lenape

7. Clearview Regional

8. Moorestown Friends

9. Gloucester Tech

10. Cumberland Regional

11. Egg Harbor Township

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

Olivia Hughes, Absegami senior

Maddie Dennis, Mainland Regional junior

Samantha Goldberg, Mainland Regional junior

Elizabeth Ong, Mainland Regional junior

Gabriella Albert, Cumberland Regional sophomore

New coaches

Devon Land, Cumberland Regional

Bernardo Tapia, Wildwood

Adam Sheftall, Bridgeton

Jeanne Donohue, Middle Township

3 notable matches

Sept. 15: Egg Harbor Township at Mainland Regional

Sept. 20: Lower Cape May Regional at Oakcrest

Oct. 17: Ocean City at Mainland Regional

Key dates

Sept. 6: opening day

Sept. 11: Stockton Invitational

Sept. 30: State team tournament cutoff date

Oct. 1: Cumberland County Tournament

Oct. 6: State team tournaments begin

Oct. 18: Sectional finals

Oct. 20: State semifinals and finals

Oct. 22-23, 29: South Jersey Coaches Tournament, at Vineland

Oct. 25-27: CAL Individual Tournament, at Vineland

CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE

American Conference

Mainland Regional won the CAL American Conference and the South Jersey Group III title in 2021, but graduated Khushi Thakkar and Hannah Carson, the No. 1 and 2 singles players, respectively. Still, the Mustangs could be the team to beat in the conference. Mainland, The Press Team of the Year in 2021, went 18-2 and won the CAL American Conference (14-0) and the South Jersey Group III title. The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in the final Press Elite 11, lost 3-2 to eventual state champion Scotch Plains-Fanwood in a state semifinal. Christina Htay (first singles), Maddie Dennis (second) and Samantha Goldberg (third) are all returnees who will play singles. Elizabeth Ong and Marlee Campbell will be first doubles, and freshmen Ana Kilibarda and Lily Turner will be second doubles. Emma Savov could return from an injury at some point. “Our goal is to do as well as we can in the CAL and go as far as we can in the state tournament,” said Kathy Yohe, who is entering her 16th season as head coach. “The girls are working hard and hope to have a good season. There will be good competition in the CAL.”

Egg Harbor Township (15-3 overall, 14-2 American) expects to have twins Jamie and Lauren Theophall, and Payton Colbert in singles matches. The Eagles could be a challenger. EHT also has Elisa Liberi, Lilly Munoz and Rebecka Bellicini, and sophomore newcomers Lily Ferriola and Kylee Biel. “I think we have three solid singles players, and doubles are all new,” coach Alene Hartman said. “There’s a lot of very strong competition in the CAL."

Ocean City (17-6, 11-5) lost several player to graduation but has Alexis Allegretto and Catherine Stempin at singles. Other key Red Raiders include Taylor Pontari, Macky Segich and Chloe Howard. “I think we’ll be competitive, but we’re young,” coach Samantha DiMatteo said. “It sounds like a lot of teams have the same situation.”

Absegami (10-7-1, 8-6-1) looks strong with sisters Olivia and Cass Hughes back at first and second singles, respectively. Sarina Pollino is at third singles. Doubles players include Neha Pandya and Alyssa Bailey.

Vineland (10-11-1, 8-6-1) returns first singles player Gianina Speranza and many of last year’s key contributors. Luci Day will play second singles. Other key players include Blake Harris (a freshman), Olivia Griggs, Trista Suppi and Gabriela Vega.

Atlantic City (4-16, 2-14) has several player back from 2021, led by first singles player Mayla Burns and second singles player Hannah Frebowitz. The Vikings have other experienced players and could be competitive.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy (15-4, 13-2 National) moves to the CAL American this year. The Villagers return Jackie Carey, last year’s first singles player, Jenna D’Orio, last year’s third singles player, and Bella Martinez and Amani Malickel, who played first doubles in 2021. Sarah Kern might play doubles.

Millville (5-16, 5-11) graduated five seniors. Arielis Martinez moves up to first singles, and Cheyanna Snyder to second singles. Rebecca Lore, Brianna Miller and Jocelyn Eduardo are also key players.

Hammonton (7-9, 6-8) lost six key seniors to graduation, including its top three singles players. The Blue Devils will have Grace Kappauf (first), Natalie Sole (second) and Adrianna Palmore (third) at singles. Isabella Royer is a key doubles player.

National Conference

Lower Cape May Regional (19-2 overall, 16-0 National) returns its two top players, Sam Mancuso and Vika Simonsen, and hopes to defend last year’s CAL National title. The Caper Tigers also have Maddie Gilbert and the doubles team of Jayci Shivers and freshman Ainsley Reed.

Oakcrest (11-8, 11-5) graduated two four-year starters but should stay competitive. The Falcons moved up Cece Capone from third singles to first. Michaela Hearn goes from doubles play to second singles. Others to watch include Vanessa Lee and Bindiya Dave. "It's a very young team and inexperienced, but they're working hard," coach Tony Ponzetti said. "The CAL is tough. It's good no matter which conference you're in."

Cedar Creek (10-9, 10-5) graduated Jenna Crawford, the CAL singles champion and The Press Player of the Year. Four others graduated. Angellia Wyld, Phoebe Kershenblatt and Clarabella Couch, doubles players last year, will be first, second and third singles, respectively. The Pirates have several players who are new or were on the junior varsity last year.

Middle Township (9-12, 8-8) has five senior starters in Serenity Carlos (second singles last year), Sophia Zheng (third singles in 2021), Lily Zuzulock, Rylee McFadden and Isabella Pasciucco. Fiona Gale and newcomers Benna Bussinger and Maria Sakoulas also will help.

Pleasantville (4-12, 4-12) has seniors Julia Ramirez, Helen Robledo and Anika Cooper in the respective singles spots, after they were doubles players last year. Nasiyada Atkinson and Jamilet Mendoza will play first doubles. Other prospects include Alyana Solana and freshman Ayanna Hubbard.

Buena Regional (0-16, 0-16) graduated its top two singles players. The Chiefs were winless but had five 3-2 losses.

Bridgeton (0-17, 0-16 American) moved to the National Conference this season. Playing singles will be seniors Maria Shelton (first), Ashley Martinez (second) and Jocelyn Perez (third). Harmony Hughes and Jocelyn Zamora-Sanchez are also key players.

Holy Spirit (3-13, 3-11) is strong at first singles with Lorena Saavedra back. Armani Menash is at second singles, and Catherine Gallagher is third. First doubles will be Melanie Torres and Danielle Curau, and second doubles will be Aly Rymas and Mariah Nell.

Wildwood Catholic (3-11, 3-9) has six returnees and could improve.

SHORE CONFERENCE

Lacey Township (13-3, 12-2 B South) graduated its three singles players and its first doubles team after reaching the S.J. Group III quarterfinals last year. The Lions will have Ashley Springer (first), Madison English (second) and Marissa Castillo (third) at singles.

Southern Regional (14-4, 12-2 A South) graduated six starters. Gabby Tapia moves from second doubles to first singles. Rachel Perry will be at second singles. Other key players include Delaney Bartram, Grace Schriever, Emily Whitehead, Victoria Castaldi and Finley Gaskill.

Barnegat (10-10, 8-6 B South) graduated its three singles players and the first doubles team after last year. The Bengals will have Sophia Vallderruten, Talia Fraser and Victoria VanWagner at singles, and Catie Ryan, Yasmeen Muhammad, Jocelyn Ziarko and Kayla Nichols at doubles.

Pinelands Regional (6-14, 4-10 B South) has Grace Klements (first), freshman Kiera Kaszuba (second) and Sage Targett (third) at the singles spots. Several others will help, including Lily Maleski, Maissa Acosta, Abby Howell, Sophia Jackson, Lena Marinello and Molly Cogar.

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

Cumberland Regional (16-4, 8-0 Liberty) graduated 10 seniors from a team that advanced to the S.J. Group II final before losing 5-0 to Haddonfield. Grace Albert, a junior, and her two sophomore sisters, Isabella and Gabriella Albert, could be the Colts’ singles players. Beatrice Seabrook and Neerja Patel also will be key players.

Wildwood (1-11, 0-7 Classic) has returnees Paige Springer, Charlotte Kilian, Charlotte Cunningham and freshman Estella Robinson.

FAST FACTS

• New Cumberland coach Devon Land played tennis at Vineland High School, graduating in 2001. But he played men’s soccer at Catawba College.

• Bernardo Tapia takes over as coach of Wildwood. Former coach Kerry Hall was his coach for the Wildwood boys team. Tapia graduated in 2010.

• Absegami’s Olivia Hughes, a returning first-team Press All-Star, will be first singles for the third straight year. Vineland junior Gianina Speranza is beginning her third straight year at No. 1 singles.

• New Middle Township coach Jeanne Donohue was a tennis player as a youth, but she played field hockey and women’s lacrosse at the University of Notre Dame-Maryland.

• Mainland’s Maddie Dennis and Samantha Goldberg were the CAL Individual doubles champions last year.

• New Bridgeton coach Adam Sheftall played tennis for Vineland (1993) and Penn State-Berks. He coached girls tennis at Sacred Heart High School in Vineland from 1998-2001.

• Cumberland’s Albert sisters, Grace, Isabella and Gabriella, could be the Colts’ three singles players. New coach Devon Land said he doesn’t know if three sisters have ever done that.