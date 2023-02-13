Virginia school system reacts to high school team canceling the rest of their season after a coach played during a game.
The St. Augustine Prep and Mainland Regional High School boys basketball teams are back in a familiar spot: the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals.
The semifinals will be played Tuesday at Millville High School. Third-seeded Egg Harbor Township will meet second-seeded Mainland at 5 p.m. Top-seeded St. Augustine faces No.13 seed Middle Township at 7 p.m.
St. Augustine has reached the semifinals of all 10 CAL tourneys. Mainland is the defending champion, having beaten St. Augustine in last year’s final.
Meanwhile, Middle Township will make its first semifinal appearance since 2016, and EHT will be there for the first in program history.
The championship game will be played Saturday at Egg Harbor Township. The girls semifinal games will be played Wednesday at Atlantic City.
What follows is a preview of Tuesday’s games:
(3) Egg Harbor Township vs. (2) Mainland Regional
This is the first meeting between these teams since Mainland as the No. 8 seed beat top-seeded EHT 50-38 in last year’s quarterfinals. Mainland (22-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11. EHT (21-5) is No. 7. Junior guard Cohen Cook averages 17.6 points for Mainland. Junior guard Tim Travagline has made 32 3-pointers for the Mustangs. For the Eagles, senior guard DJ Germann averages 17.4 points and senior guard Jay-Nelly Reyes averages 4.2 steals.
(13) Middle Township vs. (1) St. Augustine Prep
These teams met twice in the regular season with St. Augustine winning 70-54 on Dec. 19 and 55-45 on Jan. 19. St. Augustine (22-4) is No. 2 in the Elite 11. The Hermits have won nine straight. Junior forward Elijah Brown averages 17.6 points for St. Augustine, while junior point guard Semaj Bethea averages 13.6. Middle Township (16-10) has won seven of its last eight games. Junior guard Bubba McNeil averages 14.9 points. Sophomore guard Jamir McNeil, Bubba’s younger brother, averages 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
PHOTOS Ocean City vs. Mainland boys basketball in CAL Tournament
