The semifinals of the Cape-Atlantic League high school girls basketball tournament will feature a pair of highly anticipated rematches at Atlantic City High School on Wednesday.

Third-seeded Middle Township will face second-seeded Atlantic City at 5 p.m. Fifth-seeded Wildwood Catholic will play top-seeded Mainland Regional at 7 p.m.

Atlantic City beat Middle Township 54-48 in overtime on Jan. 28. Mainland has beaten Wildwood Catholic twice this season: 53-52 on Jan. 9 and 47-33 on Jan. 27.

The CAL championship game will be played Saturday at Egg Harbor Township. Mainland Regional is the defending champion.

What follows is a preview of Wednesday’s semifinals:

(3) Middle Township vs. (2) Atlantic City

Middle (19-7) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City (18-4) has won 17 straight and is No. 4. This game will feature two of the state’s top players in Middle senior guard Jada Elston (16.6 points per game) and Atlantic City center Quanirah Montague, who averages 17.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game. Middle junior forward Madison Palek averages 9.6 points and 7.7 rebounds. Senior guard Sasha Lemons averages 10.4 points for Atlantic City.

(5) Wildwood Catholic vs. (1) Mainland Regional

Wildwood Catholic (21-4) is No. 7 in the Elite 11. Mainland (21-2) has won 15 straight games and is ranked No. 3. Mustangs junior guard Ava Mazur has made 39 3-pointers. Her twin sister, Bella, averages 10.2 points. Mainland junior point guard Kasey Bretones is a standout defensive player and averages 11.4 points. Wildwood Catholic junior guard Kaci Mikulski has made 59 3-pointers and averages 14.8 points. Senior forward Carly Murphy averages 11.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Crusaders.

GALLERY: Red Bank vs. Atlantic City girls basketball