The Cape-Atlantic League basketball tournament continues with second-round games Thursday.

Eight boys games and eight girls games are scheduled. The winners will play in the quarterfinals, which will be held at the higher-seeded teams Saturday.

The boys semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 14 at Millville, and the girls semifinals are set for Feb. 15 at Atlantic City.

The championship games will be played Feb. 18 at Egg Harbor Township.

The St. Augustine Prep boys and the Mainland Regional girls are the top seeds. The Mainland girls and boys are the defending champions.

What follows is Thursday’s schedule (seeds in parentheses):

Boys second round, Thursday

(16) Wildwood Catholic at (1) St. Augustine Prep, 6 p.m.: Justin Harper averages 21.8 points for Wildwood Catholic. Elijah Brown averages 17.4 points for St. Augustine. The Hermits have beaten Wildwood Catholic twice this season.

(9) Hammonton at (8) ACIT, 4:30 p.m.: These teams split their two regular season meetings. Hammonton has won six straight. Sophomore guard Kenny Smith averages 20.9 points for the Blue Devils. ACIT has won four straight.

The winners of these two games will meet in the quarterfinals.

(12) Pleasantville at (5) Millville, 5:30 p.m.: Millville won the American Division but has lost five straight. Pleasantville has won three straight and five of its last seven games.

(13) Middle Township at (4) Lower Cape May, 7 p.m.: These two Cape May County rivals meet for the first time this season. Jacob Bey averages 13.9 points for Lower. Bubba McNeil leads Middle with a 15 point average.

The winners of these two games will meet in the quarterfinals.

(11) Absegami at (6) Atlantic City, 6:30 p.m.: Three of Atlantic City’s last four defeats have come by a total of four points. Hassan Bey averages 14.2 points for Absegami, which has recent wins over ACIT and Pleasantville.

(14) Holy Spirit at (3) Egg Harbor Twp., 7 p.m.: EHT beat Holy Spirit 70-36 and 60-50 this season. EHT senior guard DJ Germann averages 17.5 points.

The winners of these two games will meet in the quarterfinals.

(10) Ocean City vs. (7) St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m. at Buena Reg. H.S.: These teams have played three times with the games being decided by a total of six points. Ocean City won 59-56 opening night. St. Joe won 75-74 in double overtime on Dec.28 and 62-60 on Jan. 17.

(15) Cedar Creek) at (2) Mainland Regional, 4 p.m.: Mainland has won 19 straight against CAL opponents with its last league loss coming Feb. 7, 2022 to Cedar Creek 50-44.

The winners of these two games will meet in the quarterfinals.

Girls second round, Thursday

(16) Millville at (1) Mainland Regional, 5:30 p.m.: Mainland has won 13 straight. Junior forward Brooke Joslin averages 12 points and 7.7 rebounds for Millville.

(9) Our Lady of Mercy at (8) Bridgeton, 5:30 p.m.: Bridgeton won the United Division. Bulldogs sophomore guard Adelina Wilks averages 15.9 points. Junior guard Madelyn Bernhardt leads OLMA with a 12.9 scoring average.

The winners of these two games will meet in the quarterfinals.

(12) Lower Cape May Regional at (5) Wildwood Catholic, 6 p.m.: Wildwood Catholic is on a four-game winning streak that includes wins over Middle Township and Woodbury. Kaitlyn McGuigan sparks Lower.

(13) Cedar Creek at (4) Ocean City, 7 p.m.: Avery Jackson (11 points per game) sparks Ocean City. Cedar Creek has won four straight. Piraes junior Emonie Taylor averages 9.6 points.

The winners of these two games will meet in the quarterfinals.

(11) Absegami at (6) Hammonton, 5:30 p.m.: This game features two of the CAL's top players. Sophomore guard Reese Downey averages 16 points for Absegami. Senior forward Emma Peretti averages 17.8 points and 13.8 rebounds.

(14) Vineland at (3) Middle Township, 5:30 p.m.: Middle Township standout guard Jada Elston is 17 points away from 1,000. Samantha Jones averages 14 points for Vineland.

The winners of these two games will meet in the quarterfinals.

(10) Egg Harbor Township at (7) Holy Spirit, 4 p.m.: These two teams split their two meetings this season with EHT winning 49-41 last Thursday. Averie Harding averages 11.6 points for EHT. Kira Murray has made 37 3-pointers for Holy Spirit.

(18) ACIT at (2) Atlantic City, 5 p.m.: Atlantic City has won 15 straight. Senior center Quanirah Montague averages 17.7 points and 12.7 rebounds.

The winners of these two games will meet in the quarterfinals.