 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A preview of South/Central Group IV regional title game between Millville and Winslow
0 comments

A preview of South/Central Group IV regional title game between Millville and Winslow

{{featured_button_text}}
112621-pac-spt-millville

On November 25 2021, in Millville at Wheaton field, Millville High School hosts Vineland for Thanksgiving day football. MHS #1 Lequint Allen on his way to the endzone.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

South/Central Group IV regional championship

Who: Millville (11-1) vs. Winslow Township (9-3)

When/where: 4 p.m. Sunday at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Did you know: These teams last met in 2018 with Millville winning 44-28 in a South Jersey Group IV first round game.

Winslow Township update: Winslow, the Central jersey champion, is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. The Eagles lost to St. Joseph Academy 29-6 last week but rested their starters in the second half. Senior quarterback Hamas Duren has thrown for 2,600 yards and 35 TDs. Trey Thorpe has rushed for 1,203 yards and 13 TDs. Trey Simmons is the top receiver with 41 catches for 912 yards and nine TDs. Senior linebacker Emeril Mitchell leads the defense with 134 tackles.

Millville update: The Thunderbolts average 44.8 points. The South Jersey Group IV champions are ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins has completed 140 of 200 attempts for 2,506 yards and 29 TDs. Syracuse-recruit LeQuint Allen has rushed for 1,670 yards and 21 TDs. Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has caught 34 passes for 907 yards and 13 TDs. Senior receiver Ti-yon Cephas has caught 26 passes for 411 yards.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News