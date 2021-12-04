A preview of South/Central Group IV regional title game between Millville and Winslow

South/Central Group IV regional championship
Who: Millville (11-1) vs. Winslow Township (9-3)
When/where: 4 p.m. Sunday at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
Did you know: These teams last met in 2018 with Millville winning 44-28 in a South Jersey Group IV first round game.
Winslow Township update: Winslow, the Central jersey champion, is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11. The Eagles lost to St. Joseph Academy 29-6 last week but rested their starters in the second half. Senior quarterback Hamas Duren has thrown for 2,600 yards and 35 TDs. Trey Thorpe has rushed for 1,203 yards and 13 TDs. Trey Simmons is the top receiver with 41 catches for 912 yards and nine TDs. Senior linebacker Emeril Mitchell leads the defense with 134 tackles.
Millville update: The Thunderbolts average 44.8 points. The South Jersey Group IV champions are ranked No. 2 in The Elite 11. Senior quarterback Nate Robbins has completed 140 of 200 attempts for 2,506 yards and 29 TDs. Syracuse-recruit LeQuint Allen has rushed for 1,670 yards and 21 TDs. Freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has caught 34 passes for 907 yards and 13 TDs. Senior receiver Ti-yon Cephas has caught 26 passes for 411 yards.
