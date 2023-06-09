The Mainland Regional and Buena Regional high school baseball teams both won state titles in 2014.

The two teams will try to duplicate that feat at Veterans Park (Mercer County) on Saturday.

Mainland (14-13) will play Morris Knolls (20-10-1) for the Group III title at 1 p.m. Buena Regional (27-3) will meet Pequannock (25-5) for the Group I championship at 7 p.m.

The state baseball championships began in 1971. A dozen Cape-Atlantic League teams have won state titles. They are: Mainland Regional, Group III, 2014; Ocean City, Group III, 2021; Buena Regional; Group II, 2014; Holy Spirit, Non-Public A, 1980; Holy Spirit, Non-Public A, 1982; St. Augustine Prep, Non-Public A, 2011; St. Augustine Prep, Non-Public A, 2018; Sacred Heart, Non-Public B, 1999; Sacred Heart, Non-Public B, 2000; Holy Spirit, Non-Public B, 2015; and Holy Spirit, Non-Public B, 2021; and Sacred Heart, Non-Public C, 1978.

What follows is a preview of Saturday’s games:

Mainland Regional vs. Morris Knolls

Mainland began the playoffs with a 9-13 record. The Mustangs have relied on pitching and timely hitting in the postseason. Sophomore pitcher Jake Lodgek is 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in the playoffs. He has allowed nine hits, struck out 20 and walked 11 in 17 ⅓ playoff innings.

Meanwhile junior pitcher Cohen Cook is 2-0 with a 0.47 ERA in the postseason.

Junior center fielder Christian Elliott bats leadoff and sparks the Mainland offense. Nick Wagner leads Mainland with 19 RBIs.

Morris Knolls (Morris County) is seeking its first state title. Junior shortstop Luke Dickerson is batting .471 with 44 runs scored and 28 RBIs. Joe O’Toole (6-3 with a 2.28 ERA) and Ryan Iberer (5-2, 2.81 ERA) lead Morris Knolls on the mound.

Buena Regional vs. Pequannock

Buena has attracted attention around the state because they feature six bridge-year seniors under a program designed to ensure that high school students were not shortchanged by the pandemic.

New Jersey’s Bridge Year program allows students who graduated in 2021 and 2022 to defer graduation for one year to participate in an additional year of academic courses and extracurricular activities following their senior year. The Buena players take classes at Atlantic Cape Community College.

They wanted one more season of high school baseball together. So far, they’ve made the most of it.

Buena has outscored its playoff opponents by the combined score of 52-14.

Shortstop Tre Carano is batting .447 with 41 runs scored. Catcher Ryley Betts is batting .427 with 30 RBIs. Joey Kurtz is 9-1 on the mound with a 1.32 ERA.

Joe Sabbath sparks Pequannock (Morris County) on the mound and at the plate. He is 10-0 with a 1.83 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 61 ⅓ innings. He is also batting .406 with 30 runs scored and 30 RBIs.

Pequannock is seeking its third state title. The Golden Panthers won Group II in 1988 and 2009.