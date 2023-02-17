The Atlantic City and Mainland Regional high school girls basketball teams faced each other on the third day of this season at Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.

That Dec. 17th night, the St. Augustine Prep and Egg Harbor Township boys also played.

These four teams will meet again Saturday at Egg Harbor Township this time for the Cape-Atlantic League championship.

Atlantic City (19-4) and Mainland Regional (22-2) will tip off at noon. St. Augustine Prep (23-4) and EHT (22-5) will play at 2 p.m.

It’s been two months since Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend. That night the Mainland girls beat Atlantic City 40-28 and St. Augustine downed EHT 54-51.

Much has changed since then.

What follows is a preview of Saturday’s games (seeds in parentheses):

(1) Mainland Regional vs. (2) Atlantic City

Mainland key players: Bella Mazur, G, 10.2 points per game; Ava Mazur, G, 12.3 ppg, 42 3-pointers; Kasey Bretones, G, 11.4 ppg; Sidney Stokes, C, 8.7 ppg; Ava Sheeran, G.

Atlantic City key players: Quanirah Montague, C, 17.7 ppg, 12.7 rebounds per game; Sasha Lemons, G, 10.4 ppg; Bridget Roach, G, 8.0 ppg; Zashira Jackson, F, 5.9 ppg; Taison Parker, F, 5.4 ppg.

Inside the game: Mainland is the defending champion and ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. … Atlantic City won the 2020 CAl tournament. There was no tournament in 2021 because of COVID. … Atlantic City, No. 4 in The Elite 11, has won 18 straight. Montague has committed to Mississippi State.

Coaches’ Quotes:

Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz: “We have to limit turnovers, make layups, make the easy shots. Mainland has been playing together for a long time, long before high school. They play as a unit. A lot of people picked them as the best team in the area, and we look forward to playing against them.”

Mainland coach Scott Betson: “It’s going to be a big challenge. Montague is awesome, and they have some guards making plays. You know they’re going to bring energy the whole time. They’re going to defend the heck out of you. You have to bring a ton of energy against them.”

(1) St. Augustine Prep vs. (2) Egg Harbor Township

St. Augustine key players: Semaj Bethea, G, 14 ppg; Elijah Brown, F, 17.4 ppg; Ethan Fox, G, 50 3-pointers; Matt Kouser, F, 12.6 ppg, 55 rpg; Ife Okebiorun, 6.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg.

Egg Harbor Township key players: DJ Germann, G, 17.4 ppg, 3.5 assists per game; Jay-Nelly Reyes, G, 12.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg; Keion Elliot, F, 7.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg; Jamil Wilkins, G, 12.4 ppg; Christian Rando, F, 39 3-pointers.

Inside the game: St. Augustine, No. 2 in The Elite 11 is seeking its 11th CAL title and its first since 2017. Egg Harbor, ranked No. 7, is appearing in the first CAL final in program history. After losing to the Hermits in Ocean City, EHT came back to beat St. Augustine 60-52 on Jan 27 at St. Augustine.

Coach’s quote:

EHT coach Cameron Bell: “What impresses me the most about (St. Augustine) is how disciplined they are. They are an extremely disciplined team. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.’

St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio: “They idea for us is to control their athleticism a little bit, run our stuff, be a little more patient than we normally are.”