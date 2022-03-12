A preview of Mainland Regional's state girls basketball title game against Sparta

What: State Group III Championship

Who: Mainland Regional (28-2) vs. Sparta (25-3)

When/where: 2 p.m. at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

Inside info: These two teams have one common opponent - Manasquan. Sparta lost to Manasquan 48-44 on Jan. 2. Mainland lost to Manasquan 51-49 on Jan. 8.

Sparta seeks the program's third state title and its first since 2001. Junior point guard Ally Sweeney scored 30, including the winning basket with 1.1 seconds left, as Sparta beat Chatham 48-46 in the state semifinal. Sparta played the state semifinal without standout junior forward Brynn McCurry (21.2 points per game and 9.4 rebounds per game), who was out with an ankle injury. Sweeney, who has committed to Richmond University, averages 13.8 points and 4.8 assists. Senior forward Alexa Acker averages 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. The Spartans have won 17 straight.

Mainland seeks the second state championship in the program's history and its first since 2019. The Mustangs have won with defense and balanced scoring in the postseason. Mainland has allowed an average of 34.5 points in the Cape-Atlantic League and state tournaments. The Mustangs have had a different leading scorer or co-leading scorer in four of their five state tournament wins. Sophomore twins Bella and Ava Mazur are averaging 13.2 and 10.6 points per game in the state tournament. Senior guard Camryn Dirkes started for the 2019 team as a freshman and is averaging 11.2 points in the state tournament. Senior center Kaitlynn Boggs is a force inside and is averaging 8.8 points in the state tournament. Sophomore forward Kasey Bretones is a standout defender and is averaging nearly five points in the state tournament.

Coach's quote: “They can beat you a couple of different ways,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said of Sparta. “They’ve got two Division I caliber talents out there (in Sweeney and McCurry) and anytime you’re playing against that it’s going to be problematic. They’re sound on both ends. We have to help (defensively) in the right spots, rebound and take care of the ball.”

