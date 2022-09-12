A look at the local high school field hockey season

The local high school field hockey season began Thursday across the state.

A look at the season to unfold over the next three months:

The Press Elite 11

1. Eastern Regional

2. Camden Catholic

3. Kingsway Regional

4. Haddon Heights

5. Cherokee

6. Moorestown

7. Ocean City

8. Bishop Eustace

9. St. Joseph Academy

10. Lower Cape May

10. Egg Harbor Twp.

Returning first-team Press All-Stars

Julia Neff, Ocean City

Macie Jacquet, St. Joseph Academy

Alyson Sojak, Barnegat

Abigail Goblirsch, Hammonton

Andi Helphenstine, Ocean City

Jenna Gray, Egg Harbor Township

Laura Bowen, Cumberland Regional

New coaches

Erin O’Connell, Mainland Regional

Kristen Silvesti, Hammonton

Dominic Pontari, Millville

Corrine Etter-Veight, St. Joseph Academy

Christy Kunder, Pinelands Regional

3 notable games

Sept. 14: Ocean City at Egg Harbor Townshiip

Sept. 16: Middle Township at Cedar Creek

Oct. 3: St. Joseph Academy at Hammonton

Key dates

Oct. 22: Tournament cutoff date

Oct. 26: Tournament seeding

Oct. 31: Public tournament begins

Nov. 2: Non-Public tournament begins

Nov. 10: Sectional finals

Nov. 12: State finals at Bordentown Reg.

CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE

American Division

Ocean City, ranked No. 7 in last year’s final Elite 11, went 20-3 in 2021 and tied Egg Harbor Township for the CAL American title. Both teams went 15-1 in the conference and split their two meetings. The Red Raiders have two good scorers in forwards Tricia Nicoletti (22 goals, 9 assists last year) and Julia Neff (19 goals, 11 assists). Andi Helphenstine is an all-around player at midfielder-defender. She has committed to play for Ursinus College next fall. Other key players include midfielder Brooke Hanley, defender Bre Fabi and goalie Taryn Dolka.

“We have a good core,” coach Kelsey Burke said. “We have a lot of returning starters with experience. I’m excited to see how the season goes.”

Egg Harbor Township (17-4, 15-1 CAL American) had three key graduations but still look strong with Jenna Gray (12 goals, 17 assists last year), Kara Wilson (12 goals, 8 assists), Anna Smith (7 goals, 10 assists) and Julia Zappile (12 goals). Defender-midfielder Brianne Macchia has committed to play for Frostburg University next year. Gabby Hiltner is a strong defender. Semra Alabarda saw some action in goal last year.

“We have a lot of new parts,” coach Kristi Troster said. “I think we’ll be competitive and have a successful season.”

Hammonton (16-5, 12-4 American) returns several key players, including midfielder Abigail Goblirsch, who had 20 goals and nine assists last fall. The Blue Devils have five seniors who are each fourth-year varsity players. They are Maria Berenato (9 goals, 7 assists), Brianna Gazzara (8 goals, 8 assists), Gracie Donio (3 goals, 11 assists), Giada Palmieri and Kaylee Ranere. Other important Blue Devils include Chloe Comunale (9 goals), Kiley Kozlowski, Angelina Cortellessa, Madison Gazzara (7 goals) and goalie Angelina Catania.

Millville (8-7-1, 7-7-1 American) has five returning seniors in Aliza Langlois, Alexis Moler (7 goals), goalie Lily Mahabir, Stella Shepard and Karla Lopez-Vivar. Brielle Dixon and Kayla Lewis are two juniors who will help. The Thunderbolts have some good young players.

Atlantic City (5-11-1, 4-11-1 American) has midfielders Grace Gaskill (7 goals, 6 assists), Mary Wagner and Bryn Swift, returning goalie Mia D’Arco, forward Lynna Nguyen and defender Lynette Cooper.

National Division

St. Joseph Academy went 17-4 last year and won the CAL National title (13-1). The Wildcats are now coached by former Millville coach Corrin Etter-Veight. St. Joe has a strong defender in Charlotte Matro. Speedy forward Macie Jacquet (21 goals, 7 assists) is a key scorer. Midfielder Brogan Helig (12 goals) has committed to play for Ohio Wesleyan. Others include Cass Perri, goalie Bella Davis, Gigi Fox (10 goals), Ellie Dainton and Izzy Lewis. Midfielder Grace Gonzalez is a transfer from Cherokee.

“I think we’ll be very competitive,” Etter-Veight said. “We have a lot of skilled players, and they’re creating a strong chemistry on the field.”

Lower Cape May Regional (15-3, 12-2 National) graduated its two top scorers but has returnees Jess Goodroe, Ally Walsh, Bri Loper, Camryn Lyberger, Ryan Salinsky and Alex McGay. Layla Nunez and Sophia Vitalli are the goalies.

Mainland Regional (10-10-1, 9-6-1 American) has Emily Smith (8 goals) and Elaina Dinofa (7 goals), Grace Bean and Paige Corbett. The Mustangs move into the CAL National.

Cedar Creek (9-7-1, 8-5-1 CAL National) has forward Riley DeMarco (15 goals, 8 assists), center midfielder Cierra Sansone and goalie Delfina Vanelli back. Sweeper Leah Martin and forward Abby Messina are also key returnees. The Pirates also have Katelyn Kusnirik, Kaelyn Winstel, Ekat Manolis, Chesney Bugdon and Julia Potter.

Absegami (4-12, 4-10 American) returns third-year goalie Vivian Jiang, forwards Sarah Glass, Olivia Mazuca and Grace Reitzel, midfielders Fay DeBlasio and Sameera Hossain, and defender Julia Cappolina.

Oakcrest (5-9-3, 4-7-3 CAL National) has seniors Alexis Thavistack and Tiffany Tran, junior Rachel Carson, and several younger players. Sophomore Lauren Haye and freshman Asia Torres are good prospects.

United Division

Middle Township had a rare losing season last year, ending at 3-14-2 overall and 3-9-2 in the National Conference. The Panthers should improve with midfielder-forward Abby Teefy, defenders Jax Pickering, Eliza Billingham and Erin Cowan, forwards Gwen Boal and Maddy Scarpa, and midfielder Mia Elisano.

“I think we’ll definitely do better than last year,” coach Janina Perna said. “We have a lot of young players who will see significant time.”

Our Lady of Mercy Academy (9-11-2, 5-7-2 National) has six key junior returnees in defender Madelynn Bernhardt, forwards Isabella Elentrio, Mina Lockhart (9 goals) and Tori Ravoni, midfielder Grace McMahon and goalie Julia Tola. Key sophomores include Gabby Eaise, Annalise Kipers, Mia Leyman and Gabby Celli.

“We have a promising group, and many have playing experience,” coach Georgina Morrell said. “We’re looking forward to being part of the CAL in the new division.”

Holy Spirit (9-8, 7-7 CAL National) had it first winning season in nearly a decade last year. The Spartans should stay competitive with midfielder-defender Kira Murray, returning goalie Piper Martin, forwards Alex Graffius (10 goals) Aggie Forte and Lauren Cella, midfielder Hannah Watson and defender Sienna Calhoun.

Vineland (1-16-1, 1-14-1 CAL American) looks to improve with midfielders Megan Harrell-Alvarez and Georgina Chalow, and forward Sarah Hullihen.

Buena Regional (3-14, 0-14 CAL National) will be led by defenders Maggie Coia and Yareth Jimenez, forward McKayla Heitz, midfielder Giuliana Pantalione and midfielder-forward Abby Kollmer. Senior newcomers include Paige VanBuren and goalie Manya Karpiak.

Bridgeton (2-14, 1-14 American) graduated 11 seniors but returns goalie Ayianna Riidgeway, Jayla Hannah, Avianna Johnson, Rhyanna Ridgeway, Mallory Pissano and Monserrat Hernandez. Aniyah Clark is a good prospect.

SHORE CONFERENCE

Southern Regional (14-5, 12-2 Shore A South) graduated 10 seniors, but the Rams return forwards Olivia Davis (16 goals) and Deirdre Jones, midfielders Jessica Bruther and Jenns Sarnoski, and defenders Brielle Romano, Lindsey Pampalone and Teagan Adams.

Barnegat (16-4, 12-2 Shore B South) features junior forward Alyson Sojak, who led the area last year with 40 goals. Also back is forward Camryn White, who scored 24 goals and had 12 assists. Others leaders include midfielders Patience Mares and Madison Jackson, and defenders Kacie Lucas and Giana Germano. The Bengals also have goalie Emalie Menegas, freshman defender Riley Schmidt and forward Jayna Greenblatt.

Lacey Township (10-8-1, 9-5 Shore B South) will be led by forward Izzy Merola (13 goals, 9 assists). Forward-midfielder Autumn Mangan will also score, and midfielders Caitlyn Voskanyan and Zoey Smith are playmakers. Sweeper Sydnie Glover is a defensive leader. Goalie Maeve Meehan is a third-year varsity player. Freshman defender Emily Kudlacik is a good prospect.

Pinelands Regional (9-9, 9-5 Shore B South) has 10 returning seniors, including forwards Abby Romanek (9 goals), Alyssa Ruland and Bella Gandolfo, midfielders Brianna Cataffo and Paige Lane, and defensive leaders Akayla Palmucci, Lily Balmann and Ava Plaia. Goalies include Julia Morrin and Emma Kohler.

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

Cumberland Regional (12-3, 8-0 Tri-County Liberty) has Laura Bowen, who scored 23 goals last year. Bowen has committed to Arcadia. Cadence Conti (14 goals, 8 assists), a fourth-year starter, has committed to Neumann, and defender Kyleay Woodside has committed to Albright. Emily Ford is a key midfielder-forward. Other returnees include Jackie Villalpando, Cameron Estlow (8 goals), Lilli Kiefer, Madison Becker, Serenity McDowell and goalie Katelyn Edminster.

FAST FACTS

Thirteen of the 22 area teams had winning records last year, and two others had .500 seasons. The five non-CAL teams — Southern, Pinelands, Barnegat, Lacey and Cumberland — were a combined 61-29-1.

The Cape-Atlantic League goes from the traditional American and National Conferences to three divisions this fall. The format should create more competitive games.

Like boys and girls soccer, field hockey will now have a CAL Tournament after the conclusion of the division games. The three division winners and three wild-card teams will participate in the six-team tournament.

For about a decade starting the early 1990s, a CAL championship game was held between the two conference winners.

Mainland Regional’s graduated scoring leader, Julianna Medina, is a freshman playing for Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison, where new Mustangs coach Erin O’Connell played. Also playing there are Haley Flukey (Ocean City), Liz Briles (Cedar Creek) and Haleigh Dengler (Barnegat).

New Pinelands Regional coach Christy Kunder is a former player at Pinelands (2001 graduate) and Rowan University. She assisted at Pinelands for six years, but not since 2014. She’s a head coach for the first time.

New Millville coach Dominic Pontari said he’s been “coaching in some capacity since 2014.” He has been an assistant coach in boys lacrosse (Vineland) and girls lacrosse (Millville), and he assisted for Millville field hockey last year.

New Hammonton coach Kristen Silvesti played field hockey for the Blue Devils (2009 graduate) and played club field hockey at Towson University. She’s a former Hammonton Middle School coach and assisted the last two years at Hammonton.