A look at the local high school cross country season

The cross country season took its first few steps last weekend and will start building now to bigger and bigger meets culminating with the Meet of Champions in mid-November.
A look at the local season:
Boys runners to watch
Nick Scarangelli, Ocean City senior
Elliot Post, Mainland Regional senior
Ryan Taylor, Egg Harbor Township senior
Jack Cura, Lower Cape May senior
Chris Sardy, Ocean City senior
Ethan Mitnick, Mainland Regional junior
Adonis Hernandez, Atlantic City senior
Matt Hoffman, Ocean City junior
Matthew Winterbottom, Cedar Creek junior
People are also reading…
Colin Abbott, Ocean City senior
Jorge Cruz Valle, Wildwood junior
Colton Decollo, Cumberland Regional senior
Jose Bravo, Millville senior
Sebastian Mercado, Vineland senior
Fabian Ramales, Southern Regional senior
Levi Miller, Southern Regional junior
Andrew Bowker, Southern Regional senior
The finish line: Scarangelli finished fourth at the 2021 Cape-Atlantic League Championships behind three runners who were seniors. … Scarangelli, Sardy, Cruz Valle and Cura each finished in the top five at the Cape May County Championships. …. Taylor and Post finished second and third, respectively, at the Atlantic County Championships. … Ramales finished second at the Ocean County Championships.
Boys teams to watch
Southern Regional: The Rams return their top runners from a team that won the Ocean County title and finished second at the South Jersey Group IV Championships and 17th at the Meet of Champions. Fabian Ramales led the Rams’ pack, having finished second at the Ocean County Championships and sixth at the South Jersey Group IV Championships.
Ocean City: The Red Raiders return plenty of depth with Nick Scarangelli, Chris Sardy and Matt Hoffman. Ocean City won the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships last season and finished second in South Jersey Group III.
The Boys Elite 11
1. Southern Regional
2. Haddonfield
3. Cherokee
4. Cinnaminson
5. Haddon Heights
6. Highland Regional
7. Cherry Hill East
8. Ocean City
9. Paul VI
10. Williamstown
11. Moorestown
Girls runners to watch
Michaela Schlemo, Egg Harbor Township junior
Madeline Dischert, Atlantic City senior
Sofia Day, Mainland Regional sophomore
Macie McCracken, Wildwood sophomore
Gillian Lovett, Mainland Regional junior
Grace McAfee, Ocean City senior
Chloe Care, Ocean City sophomore
Claudia Booth, Mainland Regional junior
Alexis Sears, Cedar Creek junior
Frankie Ritzel, Ocean City junior
Julianna Ruhf, Hammonton junior
Chloe Malone, Mainland Regional junior
Ava McDole, Mainland Regional sophomore
Mia Mastrogiovanni, Southern Regional senior
Casey Collins, Southern Regional sophomore
Nicoletta Giuliani, Vineland junior
Lindsay Taylor, EHT senior
The finish line: Day won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships and finished 15th at the Meet of Champions. … McCracken won the Cape May County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group I meet. … Lovett, Schlemo, Dischert and McAfee finished second through fifth, respectively, at the CAL Championships. … Giuliani finished second in the Cumberland County Championships.
Girls teams to watch
Mainland Regional: The Mustangs return six runners from a team that won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic league championships and finished second at the South Jersey Group III Championships and sixth at the state Group III meet.
Southern Regional: Mia Mastrogiovanni and Casey Collins lead a Rams team that finished fourth in Ocean County and fifth in South Jersey Group IV.
Egg Harbor Township: Michaela Schlemo and Lindsay Taylor lead the Eagles, who finished second at the Atlantic County Championships and fourth at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships last year.
Ocean City: The Red Raiders won the Cape May County championship and finished fourth at the South Jersey Group III meet.
The Girls Elite 11
1. Haddonfield
2. Cherokee
3. Mainland Regional
4. Kingsway Regional
5. Southern Regional
6. Toms River North
7. Ocean City
8. Clearview Regional
9. Cherry Hill East
10. Toms River East
11. Egg Harbor Township
Boys and Girls Dates to Remember
Friday: Big Five Championships at Cape May County Park
Oct. 13: Ocean County Championships at Ocean County park in Lakewood
Oct. 18: Tri-County Conference Showcase at Cumberland Regional
Oct 20: Atlantic County Championships at Stockton University
Oct. 20: Shore Conference Championships at Ocean County Park
Oct. 20: Cape May County Championships at Cape May County Park
Oct. 20: Cumberland County Championships at site to be determined
Oct. 25: Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Stockton University
Oct. 29: South Jersey public school group championships at DREAM Park in Logan Township
Nov. 5: State group championships at Holmdel Park
Nov. 12: Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.