A look at the local high school cross country season

The cross country season took its first few steps last weekend and will start building now to bigger and bigger meets culminating with the Meet of Champions in mid-November.

A look at the local season:

Boys runners to watch

Nick Scarangelli, Ocean City senior

Elliot Post, Mainland Regional senior

Ryan Taylor, Egg Harbor Township senior

Jack Cura, Lower Cape May senior

Chris Sardy, Ocean City senior

Ethan Mitnick, Mainland Regional junior

Adonis Hernandez, Atlantic City senior

Matt Hoffman, Ocean City junior

Matthew Winterbottom, Cedar Creek junior

Colin Abbott, Ocean City senior

Jorge Cruz Valle, Wildwood junior

Colton Decollo, Cumberland Regional senior

Jose Bravo, Millville senior

Sebastian Mercado, Vineland senior

Fabian Ramales, Southern Regional senior

Levi Miller, Southern Regional junior

Andrew Bowker, Southern Regional senior

The finish line: Scarangelli finished fourth at the 2021 Cape-Atlantic League Championships behind three runners who were seniors. … Scarangelli, Sardy, Cruz Valle and Cura each finished in the top five at the Cape May County Championships. …. Taylor and Post finished second and third, respectively, at the Atlantic County Championships. … Ramales finished second at the Ocean County Championships.

Boys teams to watch

Southern Regional: The Rams return their top runners from a team that won the Ocean County title and finished second at the South Jersey Group IV Championships and 17th at the Meet of Champions. Fabian Ramales led the Rams’ pack, having finished second at the Ocean County Championships and sixth at the South Jersey Group IV Championships.

Ocean City: The Red Raiders return plenty of depth with Nick Scarangelli, Chris Sardy and Matt Hoffman. Ocean City won the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League championships last season and finished second in South Jersey Group III.

The Boys Elite 11

1. Southern Regional

2. Haddonfield

3. Cherokee

4. Cinnaminson

5. Haddon Heights

6. Highland Regional

7. Cherry Hill East

8. Ocean City

9. Paul VI

10. Williamstown

11. Moorestown

Girls runners to watch

Michaela Schlemo, Egg Harbor Township junior

Madeline Dischert, Atlantic City senior

Sofia Day, Mainland Regional sophomore

Macie McCracken, Wildwood sophomore

Gillian Lovett, Mainland Regional junior

Grace McAfee, Ocean City senior

Chloe Care, Ocean City sophomore

Claudia Booth, Mainland Regional junior

Alexis Sears, Cedar Creek junior

Frankie Ritzel, Ocean City junior

Julianna Ruhf, Hammonton junior

Chloe Malone, Mainland Regional junior

Ava McDole, Mainland Regional sophomore

Mia Mastrogiovanni, Southern Regional senior

Casey Collins, Southern Regional sophomore

Nicoletta Giuliani, Vineland junior

Lindsay Taylor, EHT senior

The finish line: Day won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic League championships and finished 15th at the Meet of Champions. … McCracken won the Cape May County championship and finished second at the South Jersey Group I meet. … Lovett, Schlemo, Dischert and McAfee finished second through fifth, respectively, at the CAL Championships. … Giuliani finished second in the Cumberland County Championships.

Girls teams to watch

Mainland Regional: The Mustangs return six runners from a team that won the Atlantic County and Cape-Atlantic league championships and finished second at the South Jersey Group III Championships and sixth at the state Group III meet.

Southern Regional: Mia Mastrogiovanni and Casey Collins lead a Rams team that finished fourth in Ocean County and fifth in South Jersey Group IV.

Egg Harbor Township: Michaela Schlemo and Lindsay Taylor lead the Eagles, who finished second at the Atlantic County Championships and fourth at the Cape-Atlantic League Championships last year.

Ocean City: The Red Raiders won the Cape May County championship and finished fourth at the South Jersey Group III meet.

The Girls Elite 11

1. Haddonfield

2. Cherokee

3. Mainland Regional

4. Kingsway Regional

5. Southern Regional

6. Toms River North

7. Ocean City

8. Clearview Regional

9. Cherry Hill East

10. Toms River East

11. Egg Harbor Township

Boys and Girls Dates to Remember

Friday: Big Five Championships at Cape May County Park

Oct. 13: Ocean County Championships at Ocean County park in Lakewood

Oct. 18: Tri-County Conference Showcase at Cumberland Regional

Oct 20: Atlantic County Championships at Stockton University

Oct. 20: Shore Conference Championships at Ocean County Park

Oct. 20: Cape May County Championships at Cape May County Park

Oct. 20: Cumberland County Championships at site to be determined

Oct. 25: Cape-Atlantic League Championships at Stockton University

Oct. 29: South Jersey public school group championships at DREAM Park in Logan Township

Nov. 5: State group championships at Holmdel Park

Nov. 12: Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park