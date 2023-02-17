The Mainland Regional and Atlantic City high school girls basketball teaMs will meet for the Cape-Atlantic League championship at noon Saturday at EHT.
What follows is a history of CAL girls basketball title games:
1992: Middle Township 56, Egg Harbor Township 52 (Shea Matlock, EHT, 20 points)
1993: Egg Harbor Township 74, Middle Township 30 (Shea Matlock, EHT, 17 points)
1994: Millville 68, Middle Township 61 (Jen Denby, Millville, 34 points)
1995: Middle Township 42, Mainland Regional 39 (Merri Jones, MT, 15 points)
1996: Middle Township 40, Mainland Regional 38 (Kate Jackson, MT, 16 points)
1997: Egg Harbor Township 43, Middle Township 34 (Kate Jackson, MT, 14 points)
1998: Vineland 47, Bridgeton 45 (Kira Jones, Vineland, 19 points)
1999: Absegami 59, St. Joseph 43 (Kathleen Murray, Absegami, 16 points)
2000: Absegami 60, Wildwood 50 (Monica Johnson, Wildwood, 38 points)
2001: Holy Spirit 58, Absegami 51 (Kim Ordille, HS, 19 points)
2002: Wildwood 72, Absegami 61 (Monica Johnson, WW, 37 points)
2003: Absegami 53, Holy Spirit 51 (Bryna Batten, HS, 18 points)
2004: Absegami 48, Sacred Heart 31 (Victoria Sholokova, SH, 18 points)
2005: Absegami 45, Holy Spirit 42 (Tara Booker, Absegami, 19 points)
2006: Holy Spirit 53, Absegami 48 (Tara Booker, Absegami, 23 points)
2007: Ocean City 46, Holy Spirit 34 (Nancy White, Ocean City, 15 points)
2008: Ocean City 60, Sacred Heart 57 (Ashley Durham, Sacred Heart, 33)
2009: Ocean City 58, Holy Spirit 35 (Kelly Brady, OC, 17)
2010: Atlantic City 53, Holy Spirit 50 (Tiana Cannon, AC, 26)
2011: Vineland 62, Middle Township 46 (Alicia Cox, Vineland, 24)
*2012: Sacred Heart 44, Ocean City 43 (Lexi Bruno, Sacred Heart, 20)
**2013: Holy Spirit 39, Sacred Heart 38 (Mandy Birch, Sacred Heart, 14 points)
2014: Middle Township 42, Wildwood Catholic 39 (Lauryn Fields, Middle Twp., 20)
2015: Ocean City 34, Lower Cape May 26 (Olivia Briggs, Ocean City, 14)
2016: Middle Township 36, Ocean City 34 (Bridget Ruskey, Middle, 19)
2017: Ocean City 39, Middle Township 37 (Bridget Ruskey, Middle, 11)
2018: Mainland Regional 41, Ocean City 39 (Francesa Geromini, Mainland, 15)
2019: Ocean City 39, Middle 33 (Kira Sides, Middle Twp., 24)
2020: Atlantic City 53, Mainland 50 (Cianni Redd-Howard, AC., 22)
2021: No game because of COVID-19
2022: Mainland Regional 54, Wildwood Catholic 38 (Kaitlyn Boggs, Mainland, 19)
*CAL Tournament begins with six teams
**CAL Tournament expands to eight teams
CHAMPIONSHIPS BY TEAM
Ocean City 6
Absegami 5
Middle Township 5
Holy Spirit 3
Egg Harbor Township 2
Vineland 2
Atlantic City 2
Mainland Regional 2
Millville 1
Sacred Heart 1
Wildwood 1
TOP-FIVE SCORING GAMES
1. Monica Johnson, Wildwood, 38 in 2000
2. Monica Johnson, Wildwood, 37 in 2002
3. Jen Denby, Millvillle, 34 in 1994
4. Ashley Durham, Sacred Heart, 33 in 2008
5. Tiana Cannon, Atlantic City, 26 in 2010
