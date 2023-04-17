The Atlantic City High School girls varsity-eight crew won race B of its division on Sunday at the fourth Manny Flick-Horvat Series regatta on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia.

The Holy Spirit girls varsity eight finished second in race A of the division, 0.34 seconds off the win.

Atlantic City won its four-boat race in 5 minutes, 12.73 seconds. The Vikings' crew consisted of stroke Grace Gaskill, Melissa Tran, Claire Kelly, Alexis Gormley, Maggie Morgan, Kaitlynn Do, Zuzanna Turska, bow Lauren Fox and coxswain Tasnova Tayeba.

Jackson-Reed, of Washington, D.C., won the other girls varsity-eight race in 5:02.88. Holy Spirit was second in 5:03.22.

The Egg Harbor Township and Ocean City girls teams each won twice at the regatta.

The EHT lightweight four won race B of its division in 6:01.61, and the Eagles' junior four won race D of its category in 6:00.70. The EHT lightweight-four lineup included stroke Lily Winkler, Mollie Ireland, Izzy Patel bow Gianna Middleton and coxswain Talia DeNafo. The junior-four crew consisted of Rachel Kent, Rachel Yushan, Sarah Conant, stroke Casey Herron and coxswain Laine Elliott.

The Ocean City girls lightweight four took race A of its division in 6:05.04. The Red Raiders' crew consisted of bow Bridget Millar, Julia Gray, Leah Japzon, stroke Molly Hoffman and coxswain Lauren Shaw. The O.C. novice four crew, which won race B of its class in 6:22.77, included bow Ava Ryan, Reese Hemberger, Daniela Ritzel, stroke Margot Swift and coxswain Gianna Ripa.

The Holy Spirit girls junior four was first in race B of its category. The Spartans' lineup was consisted of bow Abby D’Arcangelo, Ella Bencze, Anika Patel, stroke Julianna Gorka and coxswain Myles Elefante.

The Holy Spirit boys team earned two victories in the sculling races. Spirit’s Franklin Hudak won race C of the junior single division in 6:01.10. The Soartans' Nick Sarno and Mike Rodriguez won race B of the lightweight double category in 5:31.18.

There were two races in the boys varsity-eight class, won by La Salle (4:31.53) and St. Andrew’s (4:32.13), respectively. St. Augustine Prep was fifth in race A in 4:53.92. Ocean City finished third in race B in 4:55.21.

The Atlantic County Institute of Technology girls varsity four took first in race D of its category in 6:06.66.