A.C. boys soccer team earns 1st win of season: Roundup

Southern Reg. 2, PInelands Reg. 0: Gianna Simon scored and had an assist for the Rams (6-4-3). Hailey Hochstrasser scored once. Jenna Castaldo added an assist. Leah Morrin made five saves. Melissa Myslinski made 27 saves for Pinelands (3-9-1).

Woodstown 5, Wildwood 0: Imene Fathi made 16 saves for the Warriors (7-8). Woodstown (7-5) led 3-0 at halftime. Tatum Devault scored twice and had two assists. Jordana Fredo made six saves.

Buena Reg. 5, Bridgeton 0: Camryn Johnson and Maria Mazzoni each scored twice for Buena (6-10-1). Kaelyn McHale scored once. Jadarys Morales made 10 saves. Emily Perez made 19 saves for Bridgeton (4-11).

FIELD HOCKEY

St. Joseph 4, Buena Reg. 0: Brogan Heilig had a goal and an assist for visiting St. Joseph (13-2), and Cassidy Perri, Brenan Daly and Mikeala Adler scored one goal apiece. Elizabeth Dainton had two assists, and Macie Jacquet had one. Isabella Davis recorded the shutout with three saves. Buena dropped to 3-11.