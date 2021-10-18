A.C. boys soccer team earns 1st win of season: Roundup

Brandon Delgado-Bouchez scored twice and had an assist to lead Atlantic City to its first win of the boys soccer season, 4-0 over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League game Monday.
Pedro Bautista-Escobedo and Mario Maldonado-Carrasco each scored once for the Vikings. Anner Castro-Hernandez added an assist. Robert Fishbein made five saves.
Cape May Tech fell to 3-10-1.
Cedar Creek 1, Mainland Regional 0: Laurence Strazzeri scored in the second half to lead the Pirates over the Mustangs in a CAL National Division game. Chris Deleon assisted. Kyle O'Connor made five saves for the Pirates (9-6).
The Mustangs fell to 2-7.
Woodstown 8, Wildwood 0: Alessandro Sanzone made 14 saves for the Warriors (4-11-1). Brent Williams scored three for Woodstown (10-4-1).
Timber Creek 1, Cumberland Reg. 0: Matt Newcomb scored off an assist from Anthony Porcelli for Timber Creek (3-12). Noe Angel made five saves for the Colts (5-9-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Egg Harbor Twp. 1, Absegami 0: Alicia Page scored with 10 minutes remaining for EHT (6-4-2). Freshman Abby Lyon made nine saves for the shutout. Absegami fell to 7-7-0.
Southern Reg. 2, PInelands Reg. 0: Gianna Simon scored and had an assist for the Rams (6-4-3). Hailey Hochstrasser scored once. Jenna Castaldo added an assist. Leah Morrin made five saves. Melissa Myslinski made 27 saves for Pinelands (3-9-1).
Woodstown 5, Wildwood 0: Imene Fathi made 16 saves for the Warriors (7-8). Woodstown (7-5) led 3-0 at halftime. Tatum Devault scored twice and had two assists. Jordana Fredo made six saves.
Buena Reg. 5, Bridgeton 0: Camryn Johnson and Maria Mazzoni each scored twice for Buena (6-10-1). Kaelyn McHale scored once. Jadarys Morales made 10 saves. Emily Perez made 19 saves for Bridgeton (4-11).
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Joseph 4, Buena Reg. 0: Brogan Heilig had a goal and an assist for visiting St. Joseph (13-2), and Cassidy Perri, Brenan Daly and Mikeala Adler scored one goal apiece. Elizabeth Dainton had two assists, and Macie Jacquet had one. Isabella Davis recorded the shutout with three saves. Buena dropped to 3-11.
No. 7 Ocean City 10, Bridgeton 0: Julia Neff and Tricia Nicoletti scored three goals apiece for visiting Ocean City (15-2), the No. 7 team in The Press Elite 11. Andi Helphenstine added a goal and two assists. Camryn Flynn and Hannah Cappelletti both had a goal and an assist. Nicole Carey scored once, and Taylor Amstutz had an assist. Bridgeton fell to 1-9.
