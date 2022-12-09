A.C. boys beat Vineland in season opener: Late Thursday roundup

James Haney and John Sahl led the Atlantic City High School boys swimming team to an 88-81 win over visiting Vineland on Thursday in the season opener.
Haney was first in the 200-meter individual medley and the 100 backstroke, and Sahl took the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke. Kyle Graybill won the 100 freestyle and had two relay wins. Tommy Pham took the 100 butterfly.
Vineland's Nick Mainiero and Michael Giardino each had an individual win, and were part of the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Results
200 Medley Relay: AC (Jason Lieu, John Sahl, James Haney, Kyle Graybill) 1:55.09
200 Freestyle: Nick Mainiero V 2:24.24
200 IM: Haney AC 2:10.35
50 Freestyle: Sahl AC 25.68
100 Butterfly: Tommy Pham AC 1:07.06
100 Freestyle: Graybill AC 1:01.83
400 Freestyle: Michael Giardino V 4:17.87
200 Freestyle Relay: AC (Haney, Graybill, Pham, Sahl) 1:44.56
100 Backstroke: Haney AC 59.63
100 Breaststroke: Saul AC 1:14.77
400 Freestyle Relay: V (Dom Mercado, Cashton Hampton, Mainiero, Giardino) 4:11.42
Records: Vineland 0-1; A.C. 1-0
Boys swimming
Barnegat 97, Manchester Twp. 50
Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay: B (Ryan Grant, Christopher Schumann, Tyler Finkle, Christopher Deleeuw) 1:59.54
200 Freestyle: Deleeuw B 2:07.32
200 IM: Todd Poepk MT 2:28.52
50 Freestyle: Finkle B 25.29
100 Butterfly: Finkle B 1:04.41
100 Freestyle: Schumann B 1:00.70
500 Freestyle: Poepk MT 5:33.14
200 Freestyle Relay: B (Anthony Burton, Andrew Nguyen, William Rollis, Chase Bringoli) 2:08.43
100 Backstroke: Ryan Grant B 1:12.93
100 Breaststroke: Schumann B 1:16.20
400 Freestyle Relay: B (Finkle, Deleeuw, Grant, Schumann) 3:58.05
Records: Barnegat 1-0; Manchester 0-1
Cumberland Reg. 101, Washington Twp. 68
Gloucester Tech, yards
200 Medley Relay: C (Ryan Griner, Koner Coll, Asher Kennedy, Perry Stanger) 1:54.75
200 Freestyle: Mason Givens WT 2:03.19
200 IM: Geoffrey Redrup WT 2:20.70
50 Freestyle: Kennedy C 24.68
100 Butterfly: Redrup WT 1:04.15
100 Freestyle: Hindermyer C 55.36
500 Freestyle: Givens WT 5:41.75
200 Freestyle Relay: C (Garron Hindermyer, Ethan Orange, Stanger, Isaiah Colson) 1:42.57
100 Backstroke: Griner C 1:08.46
100 Breaststroke: Coll C 1:12.11
400 Freestyle Relay: C (Hindermyer, Colson, Jakob Seibert, Griner) 3:51.63
Records: Cumberland 1-0; Washington Twp. 0-1
Mainland Reg. 134, Millville 33
200 Medley Relay: MR (Mason Bushay, Karim Aksenov, Liam Kennedy, Dan Tracey) 1:58. 64
200 Freestyle: Brian Falk MR 2:14.15
200 IM: Justin Yon MR 2:27.31
50 Freestyle: Evan Falk MR 26.44
100 Butterfly: Bushay MR 1:00.25
100 Freestyle: Zach Vasser MR 57.61
500 Freestyle: B. Falk MR 4:43.37
200 Freestyle Relay: MR (Yon, Kennedy, E. Falk, Vasser) 1:47.25
100 Backstroke: Bushay MR 1:01.88
100 Breaststroke: Yon MR 1:15.65
400 Freestyle Relay: MR (W. Falk, Vasser, Kennedy, Bushay) 3:58.35
Records: Mainland 1-0; Millville 0-1
Girls swimming
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 119, Absegami 50
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay: O (Sydney Bickett, Eliza McDonough, Abby Kern, Sarah Kern) 2:00.86
200 Freestyle: Izzy Rossi O 2:03.15
200 IM: Samia Ghazaz A 2:18.40
50 Freestyle: Carley Volkmann O 27.93
100 Butterfly: A. Kern O 1:03.38
100 Freestyle: Volkmann O 1:04.39
500 Freestyle: Rossi O 5:38.97
200 Freestyle Relay: O (Gia DiLeonardo, McDonough, Volkmann, Rossi) 1:48.30
100 Backstroke: A. Kern O 1:05.58
100 Breaststroke: Ghazaz A 1:11.82 (school record)
400 Freestyle Relay: O (DiLeonardo, McDonough, Volkmann, Rossi) 4:03.05
Records: Absegami 0-1; OLMA 1-0
Of note: Ghazaz set a school record in winning the 100 breaststroke. The old mark was 1:12.16 by Erin Murphy in 2017.
Vineland 104, Atlantic City 66
At Atlantic City, meters
200 Medley Relay: V (Ava Cohen, Isabela Saltar, Ava Levari, Ava Luciano) 2:09.83
200 Freestyle: Lena Luciano V 2:18.66
200 IM: Ava Smith V 2:36.66
50 Freestyle: Anna Tran AC 28.67
100 Butterfly: Smith V 1:09.38
100 Freestyle: Levari V 1:04.71
400 Freestyle: L. Luciano V 4:51.14
200 Freestyle Relay: V (Levari, Vanessa Williams, Olivia Elliott, L. Luciano) 1:57.94
100 Backstroke: Olivia Kulakowski AC 1:12.20
100 Breaststroke: Tran AC 1:25.58
400 Freestyle Relay: V (Smith, Levari, Elliott, L. Luciano) 4:24.63
Records: Vineland 1-0; A.C. 0-1
Barnegat 92, Manchester Twp. 76
Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay: MT (Samantha Villanueva, Neva Child, Alexandra Villanueva, Cassandra Villanueva) 2:03.98
200 Freestyle: A. Villanueva MT 2:14.56
200 IM: Addison Both MT 2:46.77
50 Freestyle: Hailee Lutz B 28.92
100 Butterfly: A. Villanueva MT 1:04.71
100 Freestyle: S. Villanueva MT 1:06.23
500 Freestyle: Both MT 6:27.64
200 Freestyle Relay: MT (Both, Neva Child, A. Villanueva, C. Villanueva) 1:57.93
100 Backstroke: S. Villanueva MT 1:15.28
100 Breaststroke: C. Villanueva MT 1:16.23
400 Freestyle Relay: MT (S. Villanueva, Alexis Cervenak, Mia Marsango, Both) 5:19.94
Records: Barnegat 1-0; Manchester 0-1
