More than 90 athletes with varying levels of disabilities participated in a Unified March Madness Tournament last week.

Cape May County Special Services hosted the inaugural event. Teams from Atlantic County and Cape May counties participated in a bracket-style basketball tournament that Egg Harbor Township won. Unified Sports is a division of Special Olympics that pairs students with disabilities with their regular education peers in sporting events.

David Jacobs, director of the Mainland Regional Special Education and Child Study Team, said in a release. “The unified basketball event at Cape May Special Services demonstrated true inclusive practices between Mainland, Cape May, Egg Harbor Township and Cedar Creek. This event was the culminating event for the Unified basketball season for the Cape Atlantic League.”

Students got to participate in two games each and have lunch with their peers. One parent from EHT said it was the first time she got to see her child compete.

“We are hopeful that the Cape Atlantic Unified League will continue to grow and provide this amazing opportunity for students with and without disabilities," said Valerie Bowers, Cape May Special Services High School director, in the release. "They deserve the chance to play and socialize, and I am so proud of their hard work. Go, Unified!"

