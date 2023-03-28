Press staff reports
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball finals in Wildwood
More than 90 athletes with varying levels of disabilities participated in a Unified March Madness Tournament last week.
Cape May County Special Services hosted the inaugural event. Teams from Atlantic County and Cape May counties participated in a bracket-style basketball tournament that Egg Harbor Township won. Unified Sports is a division of Special Olympics that pairs students with disabilities with their regular education peers in sporting events.
David Jacobs, director of the Mainland Regional Special Education and Child Study Team, said in a release. “The unified basketball event at Cape May Special Services demonstrated true inclusive practices between Mainland, Cape May, Egg Harbor Township and Cedar Creek. This event was the culminating event for the Unified basketball season for the Cape Atlantic League.”
Students got to participate in two games each and have lunch with their peers. One parent from EHT said it was the first time she got to see her child compete.
“We are hopeful that the Cape Atlantic Unified League will continue to grow and provide this amazing opportunity for students with and without disabilities," said Valerie Bowers, Cape May Special Services High School director, in the release. "They deserve the chance to play and socialize, and I am so proud of their hard work. Go, Unified!"
Volunteers go over basketball drills Wednesday during the Cape-Atlantic League Unified Games basketball league kickoff at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood.
Kristian Gonyea photos, for The Press
Mattie Traa 19, of Linwood practices dribbling drills during the Cal Unified Sports League kickoff. Linwood, NJ. January 4, 2023.(Kristian Gonyea, For The Press of Atlantic City)
Mattie Traa, 19, of Linwood, practices dribbling.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
Coach Andrew Egnor of Cape May County Technical High School talks with Dale Martin, 21, of Somers Point, during the Cape-Atlantic League Unified Games basketball league kickoff at Mainland Regional High School in Linwood.
Kristian Gonyea photos, for The Press
Jordyn Lees, 17, of Cape May County, practices defense.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
Anuedy Valerio, 19, of Northfield, practices a free throw.
Kristian Gonyea, for The Press
