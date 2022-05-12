8 Stockton women's track and field athletes earn all-NJAC awards

Eight Stockton University women’s track and field athletes earned New Jersey Athletic Conference honors Thursday. The accolades were highlighted by junior Shahyan Abraham, who was named NJAC Outstanding Field Athlete.

Abraham and Susann Foley each were named to the NJAC first team. Jeanmarie Harvey, Olivia Harris and Rodina Hewedy were both selected to the second team. Jessie Klenk, Khristina Washington (Hammonton H.S.) and Kierstin Clem were each named honorable mentions.

Selections were based on performances at the NJAC Championships.

Abraham earned first-team accolades after winning the shot put. Her throw of 13.52-meters broke the program record. She was also named to the second team in the discus (41.40) and hammer throw (46.02), placing second in both events. All three events were personal-best distances for Abraham.

Foley Susann Foley (Tabernacle/Seneca) won the high jump (1.65) to earn first-team honors. Harvey was second in the pole vault (3.35), Harris placed second in the 3,000 steeplechase (11 minutes, 54.11 seconds) and Hewedy finished second in the javelin (34.02). Foley and Harvey earned all-conference honors for the fifth time in their career.

Klenk was third in the 1,500 run (4:51.80), Washington placed third in the triple jump (10,60) and Clem was third in the 10,000 run (41:59.80) to round out the honors for the Ospreys. Washington is a five-time all-conference award winner. Klenk earned her seventh all-NJAC award.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.