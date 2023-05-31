Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eight Stockton University athletes earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Track & Field/Cross Country honors for the 2022-23 seasons Wednesday after earning a cumulative GPA of 3.65 or higher.

Lauren Maldonado (Egg Harbor Township H.S.), Shahyan Abraham, Kierstin Clem, Olivia Harris and Jessie Klenk earned the honor on the women’s side, and Mike Carfagno (EHT), Max Klenk and Cooper Knorr earned the honor on the men’s side.

Maldonado, a senior with a 3.65 GPA, finished her career with five all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors in the relays, including a first team selection. Maldonado ran legs for two relays that hold school records. Her indoor 4x400-meter relay finished in 3 minutes, 59.23 seconds and outdoor 4x800 had a time of 9:30.79. She also ran in four cross country races during her career.

Carfagno, a junior with a 3.99 GPA, competes in the throws. He is a three-time NJAC honorable mention in the shot put. He has two career wins in the shot put and 12 top-three finishes.

Abraham, a senior with a 3.94 GPA, qualified for the NCAA Championships in the indoor weight throw and outdoor shot put this year. She was 13th in the outdoor season and 19th in the indoor. She earned a total of nine all-NJAC honors, including five first team.

Clem graduated in three years with a 3.84 GPA. She was a three-time all-NJAC runner with two first team selections. Harris, a senior with a 4.0 GPA, was a four-time NJAC selection. Klenk posted a 3.89 GPA while earning two bachelor’s degrees. She was a nine-time all-NJAC all-runner with a pair of first team selections.

Klenk posted a 4.0 GPA and graduated earlier this month with two bachelor’s degrees. He competed in 13 different events during his career, including the decathlon and pentathlon. Klenk won three all-NJAC honors. Knorr, a graduate student with a 3.75 GPA, became just the third Osprey male to qualify for the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships. Knorr was a three-time all-NJAC runner.