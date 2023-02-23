It will be emotional for Ralph Paolone.

The longtime Holy Spirit High School wrestling coach announced his retirement on social media after the Spartans' final home match of the regular season on Feb. 1, leaving his shoes at the center of the mat. Paolone recently became a Superior Judge in Atlantic County, and the new position is the reason he stepped down.

After 20-plus years, Paolone coached his final district tournament last weekend. But five of his wrestlers made the Region 8 Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Egg Harbor Township High School. So, his final journey as coach is not over just yet.

"I knew the week of the districts it might be the last time the full team practiced together," said Paolone, who only practiced with the five wrestlers who qualified for regions this week. "So, that week was somewhat. … You just have all those memories of 20-some years coaching.

"Now, this is the last region tournament. We're hoping all five kids will get to the region tournament. Those kids (who may not) will not be practicing anymore, so that is tough. It's exciting, certainly. This is a great time of year for coaching and for the kids. It's always Christmas for three weeks for any wrestler. It's the state tournament! It's just a blast."

The top four wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes in the eight regions across the state advance to the state tournament March 2 to 4 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Southern Regional and Lacey Township wrestlers will compete in the Region 7 Tournament at Cherry Hill East.

In Region 8, Holy Spirit's Max Elton earned the top seed at 120 pounds. The senior is a strong favorite to win a region title. Chase Calhoun (126), Gavin Mensch (106), Dave Sonnie (150) and Robert McDevitt (215) also will be wrestling for the Spartans, aiming to reach Atlantic City.

The first round and the quarterfinals will be wrestled at 5 p.m. Friday. A wrestler just needs to win the first round to stay in contention. But if a wrestler loses in the quarterfinals, they have to win two matches in the consolations. Since the top four place, reaching the third-place bout is all that is needed.

The consolation semifinals are the more "nail-biting and intense rounds" as that determines whether or not a wrestler gets a ticket to Atlantic City, Paolone said. The finals are approximately at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Paolone said each of his wrestlers have a good chance at placing.

"There's a part of me thinking this is it, but that's OK," said Paolone, who always said he would never pay for a ticket to the state tournament as a coach unless he earned his way there with one of his wrestlers qualifying.

Paolone only missed the state tournament two or three times in 20-plus years.

"I've been very fortunate. I'm ready to step down. I'm excited to see how these kids do this last time. … It's certainly bittersweet, but it's still sweet. It's such a great time."

There will be a lot of great competition in Region 8. Locally, St. Augustine Prep's Kaden Naame (106), Richie Grungo (144), Brady Conlin (150), Dennis Virelli (157) and ake Slotnick (165); Lower Cape May Regional's Chase Hansen (132) and Absegami's George Rhodes (190) each earned top seeds. There are many more locals with high seeds.

At Region 7, Southern will have 13 wrestlers competing. Conor Collins (126), Matt Henrich (150), Cole Velardi (165), Collin French (190), Riley O'Boyle (215) and Anthony Evangelista (285) each earned top seeds.

"It's clearly a challenge," Paolone said of the Region 8 brackets. "You win this region title, you'll hopefully be seeded top eight in the state, and that gives you a presumption you're going to be on the podium (in A.C.)."

Note: Ten local female wrestlers will compete in the state tournament Sunday at Phillipsburg High School, including South Region champions Buena Regional's Shea Aretz (126), Southern Regional's Jayla Hahn (138) and Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner (120).

The state tournament Sunday will wrestle up to the finals at Phillipsburg. Meaning, only the third-, fifth- and seventh-place bouts will be wrestled. The 12 championship bouts will then be held alongside the boys finals March 4 in Atlantic City.