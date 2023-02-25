EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Chase Hansen has not lost this season.

The Lower Cape May Regional High School freshman wrestler continued his dominance Saturday en route to the Region 8 tournament title at 132 pounds. Hansen (40-0) won the District 32 title Feb. 18. The two-day region tournament was held at Egg Harbor Township High School.

Hansen earned a first-round bye and won his quarterfinal bout Saturday by pin. The freshman earned a tough 3-2 decision over Pinelands’ Mason Livio in the semifinals. Hansen won the title with a 5-2 decision over Eastern Regional’s Gavin Haegele.

Also winning championships: Holy Sprit’s Max Elton (120), Absegami's George Rhodes (190) and St. Augustine Prep’s Kaden Naame (113), Richie Grungo (144), Brady Conlin (150), Dennis Virelli (157) and Jake Slotnick (165).

"I mean, it has been such a journey getting here," said Hansen, who improved to 40-0. He has been wrestling since sixth grade. "Just working every day and staying undefeated, it's just unbelievable. The amount of work I put in to get here is unbelievable. I need to keep pushing forward at states and place and be on the podium.

"I just have to stick with what I'm best at. … Just keep wrestling smart."

The top four wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes advanced to the state tournament that will run Thursday through Saturday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Eight region tournaments were held across the state, so 448 wrestlers earned the trip to the resort. Twenty-one local wrestlers advanced from Region 8.

Finishing second among local wrestlers were Millville’s Edison Andino (285), St. Augustine’s Jackson Slotnick (120), Anthony DePaul (126), Middle Township's Adrien Laboy (150), Absegami's Sean Cowan (165) and Lower's Brock Zurawski (190).

Finishing third were EHT’s Tyler Thomas (113), Pinelands Regional’s Mason Livio (132) and Ocean City’s Nick Layton (175). Placing fourth were Hammonton’s Justin Flood (106), Mainland Regional’s Noah Fontana (126), EHT’s Vince Faldetta (138) and Holy Spirit’s Robert McDevitt (215).

Layton won by disqualification.

Goals for states

Last season, Naame captured the district title, placed second at the regions and finished third in his weight class at the state tournament. Naame, who is committed to Rider University, was a first-team Press All Star. Elton won the District 31 title, finished third at the region tournament and placed seventh at the state tournament. He is committed to the University of Buffalo.

Both have had even more success this season as Elton and Naame won district and region titles.

Naame earned a 3-1 decision over Washington Township’s Christian Hoopes in the final Saturday. Naame had a takedown late in the first period to help clinch the title. Naame also won his other two matches in the tournament with decisions.

“It feels good,” said Naame, who also won a region title in 2021. “It feels good to win again.”

Last winter, he suffered a tough loss in the quarterfinals in Atlantic City. But he battled back in the wrestlebacks to take third.

“To be a state camp, that’s my goal,” said Naame, adding he hopes to earn the one of the top seeds in the state bracket. “I expect to be the one coming out on top.”

Elton earned a 7-3 decision over St. Augustine’s Jackson Slotnick in the final. The match was tied 2-2 in the second period, but Elton had a takedown and an escape to take a 5-2 lead. It was the senior’s first region title, and he was unsure how to react right away.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Elton said with a laugh. “It will later.”

Elton was still excited. He wrestled hard for one of his club coaches who couldn’t attend the region tournament.

“But I have bigger goals,” he said. “Hopefully (he can) win states, but guys like Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney) are really good. All those guys at 120 are really good, but I can’t put them on such a big pedestal. I just want to inch and grab what they have.”

Thomas’ first trip to states

Last season, Thomas suffered an injury and missed out on qualifying for the region tournament. The junior made up for it this season and placed second in District 32 on Feb. 18. On Friday, Thomas won his first round match at the region tournament by pin and then earned an 11-9 decision in the quarterfinals.

Prep’s Naame defeated him in the semifinals Saturday, but Thomas responded with a 16-5 major decision in the consolation semifinals and a 5-3 decision to capture third place. To see all his hard work pay off was “amazing and beautiful,” Thomas said.

Faldetta, Thomas’ teammate on the Eagles, also made states for the first time in his career.

“First time going to states feels good,” Thomas said. “I have been working all summer for this.”

Even though the top four wrestlers advanced to state, Thomas still wanted third place.

“I had to push for that one,” he said.

The goal for states is to “fight through every minute of every match.”

Livio gets back to A.C.

After losing a tough 3-2 in the quarterfinals, Livio just wanted to keep his mind clear.

“You have to expect the unexpected when you lose,” the senior said. “Your mind is stronger than your body. You have to push through every single second. It pays off, seriously.”

Livio earned a 9-5 decision in the consolation semifinals to earn his second-straight trip to Atlantic City. Last season, he finished fourth at regions. But Livio had other plans Saturday.

In the third-place match, Livio earned a 7-2 decision over Kingsway Regional’s Brendan Callahan, a three-time district champion.

“It feels a helluva lot better to take third,” Livio said.

Livio placed second at the District 32 tournament. He praised all the wrestlers who made regions, saying he loves being at the tournament.

“I matured as a person,” Livio said. “I have proven to myself I can beat anyone. I’ve been working all offseason, just getting strong mentally. It’s paying off. It feels great. I can’t wait to get back to the Boardwalk.”

District rematches

In the District 32 tournament Feb. 18, Jake Slotnick won a 3-1 decision over Cowan in the 165-pound final. Rhodes earned a 3-2 decision over Zurawski at 190. The matchups were the same Saturday in the region finals.

Slotnick had takedown in the third period en route to a 3-2 decision.

In the final bout of the tournament, Rhodes earned an 8-4 decision.

On Feb. 1, Rhodes defeated Zurawski 5-4. The Absegami standout then had a 3-2 decision over Zurawski at districts. Those three bouts are Zurawski's only losses this season.

Rhodes finished second at regions in each of the previous three years.

"I don't know what to say. It feels good," Rhodes said of winning the title as a senior.

Rhodes (38-0) and Zurawski (22-3) are two of the best wrestlers in the state. Last season, Rhodes and Zurawski each captured district titles. Zurawski won the Region 8 championship, and Rhodes placed second. Zurawski finished eighth at the state tournament. Rhodes was one round short of placing at states. Both were first-team Press All Stars

"It just feels good," Rhodes said.

"Now, I want to add more hardware. Add a state championship."