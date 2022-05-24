7th-seeded Spirit tops 2nd-seeded Timothy Christian to open playoffs: Late Monday roundup

The seventh-seeded Holy Spirit High School softball team scored seven runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh en route to an 11-5 victory over second-seeded Timothy Christian in a South Jersey Non-Public B first-round game Monday.

Holy Spirit, which trailed 4-1 through five innings, improved to 8-12. Timothy Christian fell to 17-4.

The Spartans will travel to third-seeded Gloucester Catholic in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Alex Graffius hit a three-run homer. Lily Hagan added three RBIs and scored once. Frankie Lane went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run. Gianna Bayard went 3 for 5 with a double, a run and an RBI. Mia Merlino struck out nine in six innings to earn the win.

The Spartans outhit Timothy Christian 11-9.

(5) Wildwood Catholic 6, (4) Doane Academy 5: The Crusaders (9-4) scored four in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead. Doane Academy (11-13) then tied the game to force extra innings. The Crusaders scored in the 10th and held on to advance. Wildwood Catholic will play at second-seeded St. Joseph Academy in the semifinals Thursday. No further information was available.

Wildwood 19, Salem 0: Kaydence Oakley went 4 for 4 for the visiting Warriors in a four-inning game. Sophia Wilbur, winning pitcher Charlotte Kilian and Sinaia Hills were each 3 for 3. Ava Troiano was 3 for 5 with a double and a home run. Kilian went four innings, gave up one hit, walked none and struck out seven. Jasalene Maldonado had one hit for Salem.

Baseball

Lower Cape May Reg. 2, Wildwood 1: Hunter Ray doubled and had an RBI for the Caper Tigers (8-13). Evan Shoffler doubled, tripled and scored twice. Jake Kronemeyer had an RBI. Shoffler struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

Harley Buscham drove in Dom Troiano in the second inning for the Warriors (8-11). Troiano struck out four in six innings.

Vineland 9, Schalick 1: The visiting Fighting Clan (18-5) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and added six more runs in the fifth. Benedetto Andreoli went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, and Ethan Evans was 2 for 3. Enzo Descalzi went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Alex Rodriguez added a double and a run.

Winning pitcher Trevor Cortez went six innings and scattered seven hits. He allowed one run, walked two and struck out three. Samuelito Garcia worked one scoreless inning and struck out one. For the Cougars (12-9), Jackson Schalick went 2 for 3 and Quinn Cardona went 2-4.

Salem 9, Bridgeton 1: Salem pitchers John McAllister and Colin Finney combined on a no-hitter. McAllister struck out 13 in 5 2/3 innings. The Bulldogs scored when Dwayne Small hit a sacrifice fly to score Jorge Valentin.

Evan Biddle and Terrell Robinson each went 2 for 4 with two runs for host Salem (6-12). McAllister had a triple, a run and two RBIs. The Bulldogs dropped to 5-15.

Girls lacrosse

S.J. Non-Public B first round

(3) Holy Spirit 15, (14) Pope John 1: Hanna Watson led the host Spartans (14-5) with four goals and seven assists. Maggie Cella had three goals and six ground balls, and Brielle Soltys scored three goals. Leah Corkhill added two goals and had seven draw controls. Maddie Abbott contributed two goals and an assist. Holy Spirit goalie Piper Martin had five saves. Pope John fell to 8-10.

Holy Spirit will hohst sixth-seeded Morristown-Beard in the quarterfinals Thursday.

S.J. Non-Public B first round

(5) Mount St. Mary 19, (12) Our Lady of Mercy 8: Fiona Lockhart and Mina Lockhart each scored three for the Villagers (8-8). Fiona Lockhart added an assist. Anissa Serafine scored two. Lindsey Serafine made five saves. Kate Ducoff scored seven for Mount St. Mary (14-7).

Boys lacrosse

Barnegat 17, Toms River South 4: Aidan Reiser scored five for the Bengals (10-8). Bryan Snowden scored four and added three assists. Luke Tortorici had three assists and two goals. Seth Freiwald scored three. Robert Sawicki added two goals and an assist. Kurt Bonin had one goal and one assist. Lucas Holland made 16 saves.

Shane Toal scored two for Toms River South (6-9).

