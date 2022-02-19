7th-seeded Absegami girls defeat 2nd-seeded Ocean City 44-30 in CAL Tournament

OCEAN CITY — The Absegami High School girls basketball team struggled to get open shots in the first half against Ocean City’s zone defense Saturday morning.

Freshman guard Reese Downey solved that problem in the second half with her seemingly unlimited shooting range.

Downey sank four 3-pointers after halftime to propel Absegami to a 44-30 win in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game. The victory was the first CAL Tournament win in team history.

“In the beginning, I wasn’t as confident because I was shooting rushed shots,” Downey said. “But I usually do well in (Ocean City’s) gym. I finally made some, and it started working out.”

Reese finished with five 3-pointers and 22 points. Many of Downey’s 3-pointers were from well beyond the arc. If Ocean City extended its defense, Downey simply took a step backwards and continued to make shots.

“We basically told (Downey) it was her game to win,” Absegami coach Bob Lasko said. “If they were going to play zone against us, she had to break the zone. The funny thing is, she’s most the unselfish kid in the world. She really doesn’t want to shoot.”

The Absegami-Ocean City matchup was the last of the tournament’s four first-round games. The seventh-seeded Braves (14-8) received an at-large bid to the tournament. Second-seeded Ocean City (14-8) qualified by winning the National Division.

No seventh seed had ever won a first-round boys or girls game since the tournament expanded to eight teams in 2013. But while Saturday’s result might have been an upset according to the seeds, Absegami was projected to be one of the league’s top teams when the season began.

Absegami took the lead for good Saturday with an 13-2 run that turned a seven-point deficit into a 27-23 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Downey sank three 3-pointers, and center Chi Chi Wokocha grabbed an offensive rebound and scored and added another basket during that stretch.

It wasn't just Downey who made timely perimeter shots for the Braves. Wokocha sank one of the game’s biggest baskets when her 3-pointer put Absegami up 30-25 with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left in the game. Downey and Julia Hartman then sank shots from beyond the arc in the final five minutes to clinch the victory.

“In girls basketball,” Lasko said, “if a team goes zone and you’re not hitting your jumpers, it can be a long day. Our kids can shoot the 3-pointer, and we showed that today.”

Absegami advances to Thursday’s semifinals to play third-seeded Wildwood Catholic at 5 p.m. at Atlantic City.

“This is a big deal for us,” Lasko said. “Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into Thursday. It’s a big day for us, a big day for Absegami.”

