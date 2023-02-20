Fabian Ramales Gonazles and Sofia Day added to their already impressive track and field careers over the weekend — Gonzalez by defending his state indoor track and field championship, Day by winning her first.

Their performances highlighted several standout efforts by local athletes during the championships at Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ramales Gonzalez, a Southern Regional senior, won his second straight Group IV shot put title with a put of 57 feet.

Day, a Mainland sophomore, won the Group III 800 crown in a personal-best 2 minutes, 15.59 seconds. In her first two years of high school, Day already had established herself as one of South Jersey’s top cross country runners with two Atlantic County championships and a Cape-Atlantic League title.

"It feels really good," Day said Monday night. "I always dreamed of being a state champ, sectional champ and group champ. It feels really good to get that goal."

Day, 16, said her goal in Toms River was to get a top-three finish to earn a spot in the March 5 season-ending Meet of Champions. "So I am really happy I got first," she said. She also plans to compete in the New Balance National Championships on March 12.

Her 800 time was the fastest — by nearly a full second — in all enrollment groups over the weekend, so she likely will be the No. 1 seed at the MOC. Making it all the more special: Her parents, grandparents and friends were there "cheering me on," Day said.

In other events, a pair of Oakcrest sprinters won state Group II titles. Cory Thomas won the boys 55 dash in 6.52 seconds. Royanah Farmer won the girls 55 dash in 7.26 seconds.

Cole Cramer of Southern Regional won the boys Group IV 55 dash in 6.5 seconds.

In distance events, Nick Scarangelli of Ocean City won the Group III 3,200 run in a personal-best 9:34.61. His time was nearly 11 seconds faster than his previous best, which he set when he won the South Jersey Group III championship.

In the field events, Elaina Styer of Ocean City won the girls Group III high jump with a personal-best leap of 5 feet, 4 inches.

The following athletes finished second or third in their events in their enrollment groups to qualify for the MOC:

Girls

Group IV: Michaela Schlemo, EHT (third in the 3,200 in 11:06.06).

Group III: Sophia Curtis, Ocean City (second in the 400 dash in 57.99, and second in the 55 hurdles in 8.42).

Boys

Non-Public B: Jason Lewis, Holy Spirit (third in shot put, 44-8.5).

Group IV: Ahmad Fogg, EHT, (third in high jump, 6-2)

Group II: Xander Roberts-Bogin, Pleasantville (third in 400 dash in 50.24 seconds); Isaiah Davenport, Pleasantville (second in high jump, 6-4); Ryan Merlino, Oakcrest (second in pole vault, 14-0).

The New Jersey indoor season will conclude with the MOC at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island, New York. The top three finishers in each event in each enrollment group at the state group championships qualified for the MOC. Some athletes also earned wild-card berths based on their performances at the state championships.

Staff Writers Michael McGarry and Charles Schroeder contributed to this report.