7 Barnegat students make their college sports choices official

Seven Barnegat High School students signed national letters of intent last week to continue their academic and athletic careers, the school announced.
Signing last Friday were (students listed with college, sport and major):
- Isabel Guiro, Rowan University, lacrosse, environmental engineering
- Aidan Reiser, Saint Leo University, lacrosse, business
- Julianna Cannizzaro, Kean University, field hockey, undecided
- Connor Darmstatter, Shippensburg University, football undecided
- Keean Paul, The College Of New Jersey Football, accounting
- Madison Kubicz, Arcadia University, field hockey, biology
- Patria Moreno, Stockton University, volleyball, business
