6 local wrestlers win medals at South Region girls tourney

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP — Riley Lerner, Jackie Oviedo Ramos and Ella Yanuzzelli each placed second Saturday at the South Region girls wrestling tournament at Kingsway Regional High School.

Cedar Creek's Lerner (114 pounds), Southern Regional's Yanuzzelli (152), both sophomores, and Mainland Regional's Oviedo Ramos (120), a junior, each put together solid performances in front of a large, passionate crowd.

The top four finishers in each weight class advance to the state tournament next Sunday at Phillipsburg High School. Yanuzzelli and Lerner earned medals at regions last season and made states.

Southern senior Gracie Cordasco (114) and Holy Spirit sophomore Alex Graffius (120) both placed third Saturday. Millville sophomore Rebecca Royer (120) finished fourth.

Lerner finished second among 25 wrestlers at 114. When she placed second last season, there were only eight. This year's field was far more competitive, and Lerner still shined.

"I'll take it," said Lerner. "I made it back to states, but it's definitely not what I wanted. Like I said to my coaches as I walked off the mat, I can't wait to get back to the (wrestling) room on Monday."

Lerner, who was the second seed in the bracket, earned a first-round bye. In her first match, she pinned Ocean Township freshman Sophie Sharp in 1 minute, 6 seconds. Lerner then pinned Manalapan freshman Sophie Babineau in 1:34.

In the semifinals, Lerner trailed Gracie Cordasco, a senior from Southern, 4-0. But Lerner earned two points with a reversal and remained on top to close out the first period. After tying the match, Lerner earned two near-fall points and completed the comeback with a pin in 3:21.

"I learned over the years, you don't stop wrestling until that final whistle," said Lerner, who praised her coaches and teammates for helping her with her no-quit attitude.

In the final, she was pinned early in the first period by Princeton's Ava Rose.

This season, Lerner has won titles at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament, Battle at the Bay Bergen County Women’s Coaches Association Tournament and Queen of the East.

"It was a rough match. I was a little off (Saturday)," she said. "But I'll get it next weekend."

Oviedo Ramos, the sixth seed in her bracket, did not wrestle in the regional tournament or qualify for states as a first-year wrestler last season. Now, the sophomore can say she accomplished both.

Oviedo Ramos opened with a second-period pin against Egg Harbor Township's Kylie Wright. In the quarterfinals, Oviedo Ramos pinned Pennsauken freshman Jada Pichardo in 3:58.

"I feel great," Oviedo Ramos said with a smile. "I wouldn't be here without my friends, coaches and family."

When the brackets were initially released Tuesday, Oviedo Ramos was supposed to compete at 126. But there was a lot of reshuffling in every bracket Saturday, and she ended up wrestling at 120.

Oviedo Ramos then pulled off a big-time win in the semifinals. She pinned Holy Spirit's Graffius, who has won the Gloucester City Tournament and Bergen County Women’s Coaches Association Tournament titles this winter.

"It feels great," Oviedo Ramos said. "It was a really good experience going to regions and states."

Graffius is a talented wrestler and was the No. 2 seed at 120.

"It was tough," Oviedo Ramos said of the bout.

Yanuzzelli pinned her first two opponents. In her first match, the sophomore beat Lakewood senior Lizbeth Garcia in 59 seconds. Yanuzzelli then pinned Rancocas Valley junior Savanna Marlin, who was the second seed, in 1:34 to advance to the final.

Yanuzzelli, who was the third seed in the bracket, lost the final to Kingsway senior Alexa Firestone. Yanuzzelli was leading in the second period but was pinned late. She was upset afterward but said it would be motivation for her second appearance at states next Sunday.

"I'm happy I made it this far," said Yanuzzelli, who won the Shore Conference girls wrestling championship Feb. 3 and placed third in the region last season.

"I'm only a sophomore, and a lot of these girls are seniors and juniors, so I still have more time."

Graffius earned a first-round bye after earning the second seed. She pinned Lenape sophomore Hailey Beck to advance to the quarterfinals. Her next match was extra impressive.

Graffius trailed 5-1 but after avoiding a pin early, she took down Matawan sophomore Serenity Sutton. After gaining control, Graffius pinned Sutton in 2:48 to advance to the semifinals.

Oviedo Ramos prevented Graffius from reaching the final.

But Graffius still did her job, winning two wrestlebacks to capture third place and a trip to the state tournament. Her victories included a pin against Millville's Royer in 22 seconds in the third-place match.

"It was really important," Graffius said. "I wanted to go out there and show them what I can do. I had to fight back."

Graffius, who has been wrestling for four years, had never made the region or state tournaments. Her next goal is to carry over the momentum from Saturday into states.

"I'm so excited," she said. "Cannot wait. Just have to stay positive."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

