HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 local football players win Maxwell Club awards

Mainland Regional vs Millville football print

Mainland Regional running back Ja'Briel Mace turns up field against Millville on Nov. 20.

 ERIN GRUGAN, For The Press

Aaron Rodgers is optimistic that the Green Bay Packers can sneak into the playoffs.

The Maxwell Football Club announced its 2022 New Jersey Mini Max High School Award winners Monday.

Fifty-five athletes were selected from throughout New Jersey, nominated by their coaches based on their performance, academics and community service.

Six local players were winners: Kye Pressley (Hammonton), Gavin Roman (Holy Spirit), Archie Lawler (Lower Cape May Regional), Riley Gunnels (Ocean City) Ja'Briel Mace (Mainland Regional) and Noah Cressman (St. Augustine Prep).

Pressley, Mace, Roman were recently named first-team Press All-Stars. Gunnels was named to the second team. Cressman and Lawler each received an honorable mention.

"This is another exceptional class of student athletes who will represent the Mini Max Award very well," Maxwell Football Club President Mark Dianno said in a release.

"During their high school careers, they had to contend with circumstances of the pandemic impacting their families, communities, schools, teachers, academics, practices, coaches, and games; yet they consistently rose to meet those challenges and performed extraordinary feats on the fields, in their classrooms and in their respective communities."

The Maxwell Football Club, one of the most prestigious football clubs in the nation, will select one player from the group of 55 as the New Jersey Player of the Year.

The club also released its winners for Pennsylvania and Delaware. One player each from Delaware will Pennsylvania will also earn a Player of the Year award. The three winners will be the candidates for the 37th annual Jim Henry Award, which honors the most outstanding player in the tri-state area. 

The winners will be announced Feb. 5 at the Drexelbrook Catering and Event Center in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania.

Brent Caprio, a 2009 Mainland Regional graduate, won the Jim Henry Award in 2008. Caprio went on to play at William & Mary University in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

