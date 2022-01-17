6 local champs at Overbook

Six local wrestlers, including three from Oakcrest High School, won titles at the Overbrook Holiday Tournament on Monday.
Falcons seniors Hogan Horsey (126 pounds), Hunter Horsey (132) and Ethan Rowley (144) won their weight classes. Hunter and Hogan are twins. Millville’s Edison Andino (215) and Jaydan Wright (285) and Barnegat senior Jorge Ramos (120) also won championships.
The event was held at Overbrook High School.
Other local wrestlers also performed well.
Hammonton’s Justin Flood (106), Luca Giagunto (113) Frank Italiano (120), Juan Urbina (215) and Anthony Evangelista (285), Oakcrest’s Jurdain Hendricks (138) and Mainland’s Jake Pokrass (165) and Robert Sheeler (175) each finished second.
Mainland’s Andrew Siteman (106), Noah Fontana (113) Chris Mazur (120) and Nick Timek (285), Hammonton’s Vincenzo Cirillo (126), William Way (150) and Kevin Watson (165), Barnegat’s Anthony Ryan (138) and Oakcrest’s Gunnar Angier (157) each placed third.
Barnegat’s John Giblock (106) and Giovanni Marfia (126), Millville’s Anthony Romero (132), Hammonton’s Michael Benedetto (157) and Mainland’s Paul Lombardo (215) were all fourth.
