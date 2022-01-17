 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 local champs at Overbook
0 Comments

6 local champs at Overbook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
HS Live wrestling

Six local wrestlers, including three from Oakcrest High School, won titles at the Overbrook Holiday Tournament on Monday.

Falcons seniors Hogan Horsey (126 pounds), Hunter Horsey (132) and Ethan Rowley (144) won their weight classes. Hunter and Hogan are twins. Millville’s Edison Andino (215) and Jaydan Wright (285) and Barnegat senior Jorge Ramos (120) also won championships.

The event was held at Overbrook High School.

Other local wrestlers also performed well.

Hammonton’s Justin Flood (106), Luca Giagunto (113) Frank Italiano (120), Juan Urbina (215) and Anthony Evangelista (285), Oakcrest’s Jurdain Hendricks (138) and Mainland’s Jake Pokrass (165) and Robert Sheeler (175) each finished second.

Mainland’s Andrew Siteman (106), Noah Fontana (113) Chris Mazur (120) and Nick Timek (285), Hammonton’s Vincenzo Cirillo (126), William Way (150) and Kevin Watson (165), Barnegat’s Anthony Ryan (138) and Oakcrest’s Gunnar Angier (157) each placed third.

Barnegat’s John Giblock (106) and Giovanni Marfia (126), Millville’s Anthony Romero (132), Hammonton’s Michael Benedetto (157) and Mainland’s Paul Lombardo (215) were all fourth. 

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News