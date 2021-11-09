5th-seeded Mainland edges top-seeded Ocean City in S.J. Group III semis

The Ocean City and Mainland Regional high school girls soccer teams played Tuesday for the fourth time this season.
Each game was competitive.
And Tuesday’s was even more intense.
Alyssa Turner scored the fifth-seeded Mustangs’ decisive fourth goal in the shootout to lead them to a 2-1 victory over the Red Raiders in a South Jersey Group III semifinal. The Red Raiders led 1-0 at halftime.
Mainland (17-4-1) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (21-2), ranked No. 2, suffered both of its losses this season to the Mustangs.
The Mustangs have outscored their opponents 55-16 this season and recorded 11 shutouts.
“We knew going in we couldn’t give up one goal, and that’s what we talked about,” Mainland coach Chris Meade said. “They got theirs in the first half. We had to shut them down. We aren’t lighting up the scoreboard, but if you look at our defense, our defense has been pretty darn good all year.
“And (sophomore goalkeeper) Genevieve (Morrison) has been pretty stellar in net. So, we felt like, and we talked at halftime, if we could get one in, we will find another way to get another goal somehow.”
Ocean City outshot Mainland 18-15.
After two overtimes were not enough for either team, Morrison allowed just three Red Raiders goals on five shots in the shootout to send the Mustangs to the sectional final against third-seeded Lacey Township on Friday.
Turner’s goal was the winner in the shootout.
The teams split their regular-season games— the Red Raiders winning 3-1 on Sept. 20 and the Mustangs 1-0 in double overtime Oct. 10. Ocean City defeated Mainland 2-0 in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game Oct. 18.
“In the CAL final, and I said this to them, I felt like (Ocean City) brought more energy than we did, and that can’t happen,” Meade said. “You don’t want to walk off the field saying the other team outworked you. So, if we outworked them, I thought we could play. I really felt that.
“I think we proved that by beating them twice.”
In the 35th minute Tuesday, Red Raiders senior standout Summer Reimet scored from about 15 yards out off an assist from Mckenna Chisholm, giving Ocean City a 1-0 lead. In the 52nd minute, Mainland senior Julia Kaes scored from about 25 yards out to tie it at 1-1.
After four rounds in the shootout, Camryn Dirkes, Sydney Kaes and Julia Kaes had scored for Mainland. Reimet, Kasey McDonnell and Joy Slimmer had scored for Ocean City. Going into the fifth round, Morrison made another crucial stop, and Turner scored the winner to send home one of the top teams in the state.
Ocean City captured the CAL and South Jersey Coaches Association Tournament titles. The Red Raiders were the first CAL girls team to win the SJSCA championship. This season, they outscored opponents 107-15 in 23 games and recorded 11 shutouts. Basically, the Red Raiders dominated this fall, and teams had trouble slowing them down.
Only Mainland figured out Ocean City.
And the Mustangs did it twice.
“I don’t know if there is a secret formula,” Meade said. “They are tough and, I think, I don’t want to take away from Summer (Reimet). She is the most dangerous player in the state. I don’t think there is any question about that. But she has pieces around that are just as dangerous, so you can’t just worry about her because she’ll find somebody, or somebody else will find someone.”
Meade noted Hope Slimmer, who entered the game with 43 assists this season, as another threat for the Red Raiders. The coach added that she gains the attention of defenses, along with Reimet, and that creates openings for others to score.
And that is why Meade praised his defense.
“Kudos to our defense,” Meade said. “(Reimet) did get one, but in the second half we really dialed in and ... (made) stops where we needed to in the back.”
Emily Paytas, an outside back, made a “beautiful overlapping run and cross into the middle” to set up Julia Kaes’ tying goal, Meade said.
Lacey (15-6-1) defeated Clearview Regional in the other semifinal Tuesday. The Lions trailed 2-0 at halftime. The Lions’ losses were all one-point deficits, Meade noted. Mainland’s losses were all one- or two-score games.
And that’s how it will go Friday, Meade said.
“Obviously, we are excited,” Meade said. “We knew we would have to go through Ocean City at some point. From there, you just go and get ready for your next opponent and, in this case, it being Lacey. Now, we will do some homework and see where we fall. But we still feel if we play our game, we can limit teams’ goal and we have to knock a couple in and and take advantage of opportunities.
“You know they are going to be in the game. You know we will be in the game. It’s going to be a great match between two teams that are going to get after it.”
Now, it’s about ensuring this momentum remains.
And they will use their six seniors to do so, Meade said.
“They are the backbone of what we have been doing,” he said. “Once you realize you’re this close, you hope that leadership will take you to that next level. Knowing these girls, they will be ready to go.
“I’m proud of our effort. I’m really proud of our girls.”
