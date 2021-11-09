5th-seeded Mainland edges top-seeded Ocean City in S.J. Group III semis

Lacey (15-6-1) defeated Clearview Regional in the other semifinal Tuesday. The Lions trailed 2-0 at halftime. The Lions’ losses were all one-point deficits, Meade noted. Mainland’s losses were all one- or two-score games.

And that’s how it will go Friday, Meade said.

“Obviously, we are excited,” Meade said. “We knew we would have to go through Ocean City at some point. From there, you just go and get ready for your next opponent and, in this case, it being Lacey. Now, we will do some homework and see where we fall. But we still feel if we play our game, we can limit teams’ goal and we have to knock a couple in and and take advantage of opportunities.

“You know they are going to be in the game. You know we will be in the game. It’s going to be a great match between two teams that are going to get after it.”

Now, it’s about ensuring this momentum remains.

And they will use their six seniors to do so, Meade said.

“They are the backbone of what we have been doing,” he said. “Once you realize you’re this close, you hope that leadership will take you to that next level. Knowing these girls, they will be ready to go.

“I’m proud of our effort. I’m really proud of our girls.”

