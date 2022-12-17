5 Southern wrestlers, Absegami's George Rhodes win at Robin Leff

Southern Regional High School standout wrestlers Conor Collins, Wyatt Stout, Matt Henrich, Cole Velardi and Nick Bennet each won individual titles at the school’s annual Robin Leff Tournament.

Absegami’s George Rhodes also won at 190 pounds.

Collins, the defending Press Boys Wrestler of the Year, won the championship at 132. He won his first two matches by pin and earned decisions in his semifinal and final. Stout won at 138, earning a 3-2 decision in the final.

Henrich and Bennet took home the titles at 150 and 157, respectively. Velardi won his first three matches at 165 by pin, and earned an 8-0 major decision over Absegami’s Sean Cowan in the finals. Cowan, who was second, won by technical fall, decision and pin in his three previous bouts.

Rhodes captured the championship after pinning two opponents, including in the semifinals. He also won an 11-1 major decision and a 7-2 decision in the final.

The top eight finishers placed Saturday.

Southern’s Attila Vigilante (120), Scottie Sari (126), Hayden Hochstrasser (144) and Riley O`Boyle (215) each finished second. The Rams’ Anthony Mason (106), David Ferrante (120), Collin French (190) and Anthony Evangelista (285), and Egg Harbor Township twins Vincent Faldetta (138) and Nick Faldetta (150) all finished third.

Absegami’s Julian Rivera (157) and Adrian Martinez-Ruiz (215) each placed fourth.