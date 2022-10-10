4th-ranked Pinelands beat Cedar Creek 2-0 in girls volleyball

The Pinelands Regional High School girls volleyball team, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, dominated most of the way en route to a 2-0 nonleague win over host Cedar Creek on Monday.

The Wildcats (13-3) won with set scores of 25-7 and 25-15. Cedar Creek, which had won its previous three matches, dropped to 7-8.

Olivia Benson had four kills for Pinelands, and Madison Houseworth had six aces and 13 service points. Eva Pollak contributed 12 digs, two aces and two service points, and Audrey Fuscellaro had four aces and seven service points. Molly Quigley-Sanborn added 10 assists and two kills, and Jill Becker had two kills, an ace and two service points. Mackenzie Jennings and Antonella Stankevitch each had two kills. All are seniors except for sophomores Houseworth and Becker.

"We served extremely well today, with 17 aces, and that put us ahead," said Pinelands coach Kathy Bennett said. "We passed very well and hit well, and Molly Quigley-Sanborn, our setter, played very well. She takes the second ball and then dishes it out. She did a great job. Madison Houseworth was our leader in aces. Audrey Fuscellaro, Olivia Benson, and defensively Eva Pollak played very well.

"We have a lot of seniors on the team, and we'll miss them next year."

Pinelands, which is 8-1 in Shore Conference B South, will play at division rival Lacey Township at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Cedar Creek lost its first four matches this season but has improved. The Pirates lost 2-0 to Lower Cape May Regional last Monday but closed out the week with two wins over Absegami (2-0 and 2-1) and a 2-0 victory over St. Joseph Academy.

Cedar Creek coach Brian Beck said it has been a tough year for the Pirates.

"We've played some matches well and some not so well," Beck said. "We've never beaten Absegami before, and we were able to beat them twice. But today we didn't come to play."

Cedar Creek will host Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday, the Pirates' Senior Night. EHT beat Cedar Creek 2-1 earlier this season.

"We have four straight Cape-Atlantic League matches, and that will show us what seed we'll be in the (CAL Tournament)," Beck said.