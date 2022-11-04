4th-ranked Mainland advances to Central Jersey title game

LINWOOD — Stephen Ordille was prepared Friday.

“Once you put that helmet and pads on, you have to come ready to play,” he said.

The junior rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns to lead the third-seeded Mainland Regional High School football team to a 34-20 victory over seventh-seeded Long Branch in a Central Jersey Group IV semifinal game

The Mustangs (8-1), ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, will play top-seeded Middletown South in the final next Friday.

Standout Ja’Briel Mace rushed for 122 yards and a TD.

“Coach (Chuck Smith of Mainland) preached it was going to be a tough one and we had to come out strong, and that’s what I did,” Ordille said. “We did it as a team.”

Ordille’s biggest score came late in the third quarter after Long Branch had scored its first touchdown of the game. Leading 21-7, Ordille rushed for 55 yards to extend the Mainland lead to 27-7. Long Branch soon cut its deficit to 27-20, so Ordille’s score was an important cushion.

“We knew they were coming back, so we had to make a spark on offense,” Ordille said. “Our line opened up a huge hole, and I just hit it. ... I saw green. I saw all green. The line did a great job blocking.”

Smith called Ordille “one of our dudes.”

“Whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to do it 2,000%,” the coach said.

“That kid is amazing,” Mace said. “He doesn’t get the recognition that he truly deserves, and it kind of (annoys Mace) because he is an amazing guy. Mark my words when I say this: Steve will be the best running back in South Jersey next year.”

Long Branch quarterback Earnest Reevey threw for two touchdowns and had a rushing score. After the Green Wave made it 27-14, they recovered an onside kick attempt and quickly made it 27-20, but Mainland’s Will Murray blocked the extra-point attempt. The senior also blocked a field-goal attempt and a punt in the first half.

Mainland only had one third-quarter possession and punted on their first two fourth-quarter drives. Cohen Cook scored a 6-yard TD late in the game to cap the scoring.

“They are a scary team, obviously, and they have a lot of talent over there,” Smith said of Long Branch. “Their quarterback played outstanding for them. We knew we were never out of the woods, even when we were up by two scores. We knew we were never out of the woods with them because they could strike really fast.”

Smith said his team had good and bad moments. But the Mustangs were solid, especially on defense. Nick Wagner and Paul Lombardo were among the Mustangs who made some crucial sacks.

“It’s good to be in a tight game like this, especially this time of the season,” Smith said.

Long Branch received the opening kickoff and quickly got two first downs. On its next third down, Ordille made a tackle for loss and forced a punt. Murray blocked the attempt and set up Mainland at the Long Branch 10-yard line. On its possession, Mace uncharacteristically fumbled to give back the ball to the Green Wave.

The Green Wave started the drive at their own 10 and made it to midfield but were forced to punt. Mainland then put together a 59-yard, six-play scoring drive to take a 6-0 lead. Rocco DeBiaso and Mace ran for 29- and 13-yard gains, respectively, setting up Ordille’s 8-yard TD.

Long Branch got the ball with 3 minutes, 2 seconds left in the first quarter and put together a drive that lasted over nine minutes. The Green Wave made it inside the red zone, but a penalty and Nick Timek’s sack forced them to attempt a field goal. Murray also blocked that attempt.

Ordille scored on the next drive, and quarterback John Franchini connected with Cook for the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 14-0. The Mainland defense again forced a punt. With 0.08 seconds left in the half, Mace rushed 39 yards for a TD.

The senior juked multiple defenders, then cut across the field and dove for the pylons to give Mainland a 21-0 lead at halftime.

“Every time I touch the ball I want to score,” Mace said. “Coach made the call to run it there at the end and it was really nothing out of the ordinary. I was able to juke a couple of defenders and found daylight to the end zone.”

Mace, who set a Mainland record for rushing TDs in a single-season this year, is committed to play football at Villanova University.

“It’s pretty emotional that I only got a couple of games left,” Mace said. “My class has always said that we want to ‘Make Mainland Great Again,’ and as far as I know that’s what we're doing now. Everyone has been playing great all year, and we are rewarded with an opportunity to play in the final.”

John O'Connor contributed to this report.