4 Oakcrest wrestlers win titles at Manalapan Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Oakcrest wrestlers

Oakcrest wrestlers Nasir Regley, left, Hunter Horsey, Jurdain Hendricks and Hogan Horsey all won titles at the Manalapan Invitational on Saturday.

 Dillion Hammond, Provided

Oakcrest High School wrestlers Hogan Horsey (126 pounds), Jurdain Hendricks (132), Hunter Horsey (138) and Nasir Regley (215) each won championships Saturday at the Manalapan Invitational.

The event was held at Manalapan Township High School. No other Press-area team competed in the opening weekend tournament. Oakcrest entered nine wrestlers. 

The Falcons' Francisco Velasquez placed third at 285.

Eight wrestlers competed in each weight class. Hogan Horsey won the title with three technical falls. Hunter Horsey, Hogan's twin, and Ragley pinned all three of their opponents. 

Hammonton Kickoff Tournament: Adrien Laboy (150), Alick Killian (157) and David Giulian (190) each won titles in the eight-team tournament at Hammonton High School. All three won via pin in the finals.

The Panthers' X’zavier Swinton (132) and Kani Perry (285) both finished second. Connor Rowlands (113) and Ashton Meltzer (175) each placed fourth. Max Adelizzi (215) was fifth.

No further information was available. 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

