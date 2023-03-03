ATLANTIC CITY — Every wrestler has the same goal.

St. Augustine Prep’s Richie Grungo and Brady Conlin and Southern Regional’s Matt Henrich and Riley O’Boyle are one win away from achieving it.

Grungo pinned top-seeded Julian George of Christian Brothers Academy in a 144-pound semifinal bout Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Grungo will wrestle St. Joseph Montvale’s Yannis Charles for a state championship Saturday.

At 150, Conlin earned a 5-0 semifinal decision over St. Joseph Montvale’s Frank DiBella. Also at 150, Henrich defeated Bergen Catholic’s Christophe Bacchioni 2-1 in the first tiebreaker of their semifinal match. Henrich and Conlin will wrestle for the title.

O’Boyle defeated top-seeded and North Hunterdon’s Brendan Raley 2-1 at 215. He will wrestle Rumson-Fair Haven’s Hudson Skove in the final.

“It was awesome,” said Henrich, who earned an escape point to win the semifinal.

There has not been a local state champion since Holy Spirit graduate Pat D’Arcy won the 126 title in 2015. Before that, St. Augustine’s Jack Clark won the 152 championship in 2014.

“I’m excited. This is a dream come true to be wrestling in the state finals,” Grungo said. “When I was little, I used to come watch the state finals every year. Now I’m wrestling it, and it’s awesome. I’m excited.”

The top eight in each of the 14 weight classes will earn medals. The finals, along with the 12 girls state championships, and the boys’ third-, fifth-, and seventh-place bouts will be held Saturday. The third- through eighth-place bouts will start at 9 a.m. The girls finals are set for approximately at 2 p.m., with the boys to follow. Cedar Creek’s Riley Lerner (120) and Southern’s Jayla Hahn (138) are the two local females in the finals.

Holy Spirit’s Max Elton (120) and Southern’s Wyatt Stout (132) lost in the semifinals. Wrestlers who lost in the semifinals are guaranteed at least a fifth-place finish.

St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said this is the first time the Hermits have two wrestlers in the state finals since he was a senior in 1985.

“It’s awesome,” said Ward. “Just awesome. I can’t say enough. There’s just a lot of belief out there that they can do it. They believe and are making it happen.”

Grungo (29-2) won the District 32 title for the second straight winter. Last season, he placed third at the Region 8 tournament but won the championship this season. The senior finished fourth at the state tournament last year, his second time placing in the top eight.

In the first two rounds Thursday, Grungo won with a technical fall and a quick pin. He won his quarterfinal bout Friday with a 3-2 decision. He pinned George in 1 minute, 30 seconds. As soon as he won, he jumped into Ward’s arms.

“I just want to have fun (Saturday) and empty the gas tank,” said Grungo, who is committed to Lehigh University. “Win or lose, I’m blessed.”

As a freshman and sophomore, Conlin wrestled at Williamstown and Washington Township, respectively. He won a region title and placed third at states with Washington Township, and he was eighth at states with Williamstown.

As a junior last season, Conlin wrestled for Lake Highland Prep in Orlando, Florida. Before this season, he enrolled at St. Augustine. Conlin won the District 32 and Region 8 titles on his way to the state tournament.

“It feels great, but the job isn’t finished,” Conlin said. “We got one more (Saturday). Let’s go! I felt I was dominant throughout all my matches. I just have to keep that momentum (Saturday) and hope to win a state title.”

Conlin (19-0) will be going for a title with a teammate by his side.

“It’s awesome because both Richie and I ride in the room and both work so hard,” Conlin said. “That’s what we do at the Prep.”

Added Grungo, “It’s awesome. He’s a great kid and is awesome to have on the team because he keeps us lose and we have fun.”

Henrich (39-3) captured District 25 and Region 7 titles for the second straight season. He placed seventh at the state tournament in 2022. Henrich, who is committed to Rutgers, won a 3-2 decision in the quarterfinals Friday.

“I feel great,” he said. “”Winning in the finals would be awesome. I’m really excited.”

Last season, O’Boyle finished second at the District 25 tournament and fourth in Region 7. He lost in the round of 12 at states, just missing out on placing. This season, the senior won the district and region titles.

“It felt great,” Henrich said of his victory over the top seed. “But honestly, seeds don’t matter. I still had to wrestle a lot of tough kids to get where I am. I just have to finish strong.”

Local wrestlers who won in the consolation fourth round and thus are guaranteed a spot on the podium Saturday: St. Augustine’s Kaden Naame (113) and Jake Slotnick (165); Southern’s Conor Collins (126), Cole Velardi (165) and Hayden Hochstrasser (144); Lower Cape May’s Chase Hansen (132) and Brock Zurawski (190); and Absegami’s Sean Cowan (165) and George Rhodes (190).

Consolation matches to determine some Saturday matchups were not completed at press time Friday night.