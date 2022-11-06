4 local field hockey teams playing in sectional semifinals

Four local field hockey teams will compete in sectional semifinals this week.

Fourth-seeded Ocean City High School will play at top-seeded Clearview Regional at 2 p.m. Monday in South Jersey Group III. Third-seeded Lacey Township will host No. 7 Moorestown in the other semifinal.

On Tuesday, second-seeded St. Joseph Academy and fourth-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy will play in their respective South Jersey Non-Public semifinals with a chance to meet for the title. St. Joseph will host third-seeded St. Rose. OLMA will play at top-seeded Camden Catholic.

The Red Raiders, led by coach Kelsey Burke, are 14-3-2, and Clearview is 18-2.

Julia Neff leads O.C. with 20 goals and six assists. Tricia Nicoletti has also made a big contribution with 18 goals and seven assists. Sophomore Elia Jefferson has 11 goals and six assists, and junior Mia Pancoast has nine goals and three assists.

Ocean City, which won the CAL American and the CAL Tournament, comes into its semifinal having won four straight. The Red Raiders defeated Triton 8-1 on Friday. Ocean City and Clearview met for the S.J. title in 2017, 2018 and 2019, with the Pioneers winning twice.

The other semifinal in Group III is Lacey Township (15-4-1) hosting Moorestown (14-6) at 2 p.m. Monday. The Lions are coming off a 1-0 overtime win against Northern Burlington.

“They are more than thrilled,” coach Elyse Winkle said Sunday night. “We haven’t made it this far in states in a really long time, so they are feeling it.”

Autumn Mangan leads the Lions with 15 goals to go with four assists. Delaney Dittenhofer has eight goals and an assist. Zoey Smith has six goals and eight assists, and Isabelle Merola has four goals and seven assists.

Winkle said the Lions’ ability to change things up has been crucial to their success. “We’ve been able to adapt to different formations according to who we were playing” or the game situations, she said.

And she’s done enough homework on the Quakers to know “they are definitely a strong team. They come from a stronger conference … so I know it’s going to be a tough game.”

St Joseph (16-1-2), which won the CAL National, will face St. Rose (15-2-1) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Wildcats are coached by former Millville standout Corrine Etter-Veight, who is in her first year at the school and second as a head coach. They come into this matchup off a 7-0 win over Paul VI.

"We're confident going into this round of the playoffs," Etter said. "We've been working hard all season. This is where we grind it out with the team we've made it with this far."

Senior Macie Jacquet leads the offense with 20 goals and 17 assists. Stella Devlin has 11 goals and four assists, and Jalia Cooper has 10 goals and four assists. Grace Gonzalez has been one of the Wildcats' key defenders, Etter said.

"We'll continue to push them to the limits they didn't know they had," Etter said. "They've had a really good run this season, and I'm hoping to finish strong in the remainder of the state tournament."

OLMA (14-1-1) will play at Camden Catholic (18-1) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Coached by Georgina Morrell, the Villagers, who are in their second full season as a varsity Cape-Atlantic League program, went 8-0-1 to win the CAL United.

“I knew we had strong returning players, but … we don’t have any seniors,” Morrell said of any uncertainty heading into the season. “We knew that was going to be something that would factor in, and then not knowing every freshman coming in.”

But she said the returning players have made it work with the freshmen. “They have all blended together on and off the field. That camaraderie always helps.”

Juniors Isabella Elentrio and Mina Lockhart have anchored the team's offense with 24 and 21 goals, respectively. Lauren King has 13 goals and 13 assists, and Tori Rovani has seven goals and seven assists.

Morrell said the Villagers are excited about their opportunity but beyond that are grateful for the support they’ve gotten from the school community. And they recognize the challenge Camden Catholic presents.

“We know that they’re going to be strong competition, but it’s going to be exciting,” Morrell said. “That’s what you want at this stage of the game.”

John O’Connor and Staff Writers Charles Schroeder and John Russo contributed to this report.