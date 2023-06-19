Ahmad Fogg, Mawali Osunniyi, Fabian Gonzalez and Elaina Styer finished their high school track and field careers with a flourish over the weekend.

All four earned All-American honors at the New Balance National Championships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia. The meet featured athletes from all over the country but mostly the East Coast. The top-six finishers in each championship event earned All-American honors.

Fogg of Egg Harbor Township broke his own Cape-Atlantic League record with a leap of 24 feet, 4.25 inches to finish fourth in the long jump Sunday. Fogg had jumped 24-2.75 to win the state Group IV championship the previous weekend. On Sunday, DJ Fillmore of Licking Heights High School in Ohio jumped 25-4.75 to finish first.

Osunniyi of Mainland Regional finished tied for fifth in the high jump with a leap of 6-6.25 Sunday. Damarion Potts of South Brunswick won with a leap of 6-9.

Gonzalez of Southern Regional finished third in the shot put with a put of 63-6.25. Dillon Morlock of Norwayne High School in Ohio won with a put 65-0.75. Gonzalez also won the discus Friday.

On Saturday, Styer of Ocean City finished sixth in the pentathlon with a school-record 3,331 points. Styer delivered the following performances in the pentathlon events: 100-meter hurdles (16.25 seconds); long jump (17-4.25); shot put (29-6.75); high jump (5-5); and 800 run (2 minutes, 25.75 sedonds).

Styer tied for the best high jump and ran the second fastest 800 of the 16 girls in the competition. Tesaira Williams of Springfield Gardens High School in New York City scored 3,622 points to finish first.