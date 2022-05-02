 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Cape-Atlantic League teams to compete in 48th Diamond Classic this week

051921_spt_augbb

St. Augustine Prep in action at last year's Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic. The Hermits earned an at-large bid to this year's tournament.

 Matthew Strabuk, For The Press

Four Cape-Atlantic League teams earned invitations to the 48th annual Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic.

Egg Harbor Township and Buena Regional earned the league’s automatic bids. St. Augustine Prep and Mainland Regional earned at-large bids. The field was announced Sunday night.

The 16-team, single-elimination tournament annually features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams. The event is named after the late Hartmann, a longtime fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene.

South Jersey coaches chose the six at-large teams. The tournament was then seeded by South Jersey media, including The Press of Atlantic City.

The first three rounds will be played at the site of the higher seed. First-round games must be played by Thursday. The quarterfinals must be completed by May 10. The semifinals must be finished by May 14. The final is scheduled for May 18 at Alcyon Park in Pitman.

Classic schedule

(seeds in parentheses)

Tuesday

4 p.m.

Haddonfield (15) at Northern Burlington (2)

Wednesday

3:45 p.m.

Delran (9) at Cherokee (8)

4 p.m.

Mainland Regional (10) at Lenape (7)

4:30 p.m.

Paulsboro (16) at St. Augustine (1)

Thursday

4 p.m.

Buena Regional (14) at Gloucester Catholic (3)

Pitman (12) at Shawnee (5)

Maple Shade (13) at Kingsway Regional (4)

Cherry Hill West (11) at EHT (6)

