4 boys, 4 girls CAL teams qualify for South Jersey Coaches Association tournaments

Seedings for the boys and girls South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament were announced Sunday.
Four Press-area teams qualified in each of the 16-team brackets.
First-round games are scheduled for Friday for the girls, and Saturday for the boys. The quarterfinals are set for Monday. Both rounds will be at the higher seed.
The semifinals for each are set for Oct. 27, and the championships are scheduled for Oct. 3.
Both the semifinals and title games will be played at at DeCou Field in Cherry Hill, Camden County.
For the girls, Ocean City High School (13-1) grabbed the second seed and hosts Delsea Regional in the first round. Millville (11-1) grabbed the sixth seed and hosts No. 11 Kingsway Regional. Mainland Regional (11-2-2) earned the 12th seed and travels to fifth-seeded Shawnee (9-3-1). Middle Township (12-1) grabbed the 16th seed and travels to top-seeded Eastern Regional (14-1).
Ocean City is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Millville and Mainland are ranked fifth and 10th, respectively. Eastern Regional is the second-ranked team, and Delsea in ranked No. 6.
For the boys, St. Augustine (12-2-1) grabbed the fourth seed and hosts 13th-seeded Schalick (12-1-1). Egg Harbor Township (10-3) earned the ninth seed and travels to eight-seeded Clearview Regional (11-2-2). Hammonton (13-3) grabbed the 12th seed and travels to fifth-seeded Sterling (13-0-1). Middle (12-2-1) grabbed the 15th seed and travels to second-seeded Shawnee (10-1-1).
St. Augustine and EHT are ranked No. 5 and No. 11 in The Elite 11, respectively. Shawnee is the third-ranked team, while Clearview is the seventh-ranked team.
Other boys first-round matchups include: (16) Rancocas Valley at (1) Cinnaminson, (14) Paul VI at (3) Washington Township, (11) Cherokee at (6) Kingsway Regional and (10) Moorestown at (7) West Deptford.
Other girls first-round games include: (9) Williamstown at (8) Sterling, (13) Bishop Eustace at (4) Cherokee, (14) Cinnaminson at (3) Rancocas Valley and (10) Clearview Regional at (7) Washington Township.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.