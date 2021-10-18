4 boys, 4 girls CAL teams qualify for South Jersey Coaches Association tournaments

Seedings for the boys and girls South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Tournament were announced Sunday.

Four Press-area teams qualified in each of the 16-team brackets.

First-round games are scheduled for Friday for the girls, and Saturday for the boys. The quarterfinals are set for Monday. Both rounds will be at the higher seed.

The semifinals for each are set for Oct. 27, and the championships are scheduled for Oct. 3.

Both the semifinals and title games will be played at at DeCou Field in Cherry Hill, Camden County.

For the girls, Ocean City High School (13-1) grabbed the second seed and hosts Delsea Regional in the first round. Millville (11-1) grabbed the sixth seed and hosts No. 11 Kingsway Regional. Mainland Regional (11-2-2) earned the 12th seed and travels to fifth-seeded Shawnee (9-3-1). Middle Township (12-1) grabbed the 16th seed and travels to top-seeded Eastern Regional (14-1).

Ocean City is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Millville and Mainland are ranked fifth and 10th, respectively. Eastern Regional is the second-ranked team, and Delsea in ranked No. 6.