3rd-ranked Millville holds off St. Augustine Prep 21-14

MILLVILLE — In a thrilling game that went down to the final seconds, the Millville High School football team earned a huge victory in front of its home crowd.

Freddie Lavan III caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as the Thunderbolts defeated St. Augustine 21-14 in a West Jersey Football League American Division game at Wheaton Field. Millville (3-1) is No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.The Hermits fell to 1-3.

On fourth-and-18, Lavan hauled in a perfect pass from Jacob Zamot. He made the catch between defenders at the goal line. Millville trailed 14-13 before his score. Na’eem Sharp’s two-point run capped the scoring.

“I was pretty excited,” said Lavan, who said he took a deep breath right before the play. “I was like, ‘I have to make this. This is crunch time.’”

The Hermits had the ball for about the last six minutes and made it into Millville territory but turned the ball over on downs with 21.4 seconds remaining.

First-year Millville coach Humberto Ayala said the Thunderbolts are fortunate to have playmakers all over the field and that Lavan stepped up when he needed to. In fact, Lavan made the call on his game-winning catch, Ayala said.

“He saw something out there that maybe I couldn’t see, and we went with it,” the coach said.

“It’s one game,” Ayala added about whether or not the win gives his team momentum. “We have a bye week coming up. We are going to use that to recover and regroup and continue to work and get better.”

When the second half started, both teams had a three-and-out. On Millville’s next possession, it marched down to the Hermits’ 7-yard line. The drive ended with a field-goal attempt that the Hermits’ Julian Onesti blocked. Millville again forced a punt, and Sharp ran for a TD on the ensuring drive. The Thunderbolts went for two, but the conversion failed.

Still, they led 13-7.

The Hermits responded with a 43-yard TD pass play down the sideline from Ryan Gambill to Tristian McLeer and took a 14-13 lead.

Sharp had a huge second half. Seventy-nine of his 113 rushing yards came in the third and fourth quarters. Millville just ran the ball more than the first half, and were successful.

“He is just dynamic,” Ayala said. “You put the ball in his hands, he makes it happen.”

Defense and special teams dominated the first half.

St. Augustine received the opening kickoff, but after just 25 yards of offense had to punt it away. Millville moved the ball better on its possession (55 yards of offense), but the drive also ended in a punt.

Both teams would exchange punts again on their next drives. On the Hermits’ third possession, they marched from their own 40-yard line to the Thunderbolts’ 6. But after a false start on third-and-2 and failing to convert, St. Augustine had to settle for a field-goal attempt.

Millville’s Solomon Massey-Kenth blocked the kick, and that play seemed to give the Thunderbolts life. Zamot threw a perfect 25-yard touchdown pass to sophomore standout Lotzier Brooks, capping an 80-yard, 11-play drive and giving Millville a 7-0 lead.

Zamot finished with 178 passing yards. Brooks had 74 receiving yards. For St. Augustine, Noah Grdinich led with 40 rushing yards. McLeer had 30. Gambill had 94 passing yards.

The Millville defense then forced a three-and-out.

“They are a great program, so this is always going to be a tough game,” Ayala said about St. Augustine.

“But our guys fought through adversity. Penalties put us in tough situations in the first half, but defensively we really stepped up. The question coming into this was, defensively, what are we going to be?”

St. Augustine had about just 69 yards on offense in the first half. Both teams were solid on defense, but Millville only allowed one offensive touchdown

The St. Augustine defense returned the favor and, on the punt, Donovan Linthicum returned it 45 yards to the end zone to tie the game 7-7.

Millville made it as far as the Hermits’ 25-yard line but turned it over on downs before the two teams headed into halftime. St. Augustine’s Robert Adamson made a key sack on that drive.

“I felt as though in the first half we came out pretty iffy,” Lavan said. “And then the second half, we kept fighting through adversity.

“Everyone kept saying we could do that. We kept fighting through adversity. Just kept fighting. We worked as a team (Friday). We got the job done.”

St. Augustine;0 7 0 7– 14

Millville;0 7 6 8– 21

SECOND QUARTER

M— Brooks 25 pass from Zamot (Raynis kick)

SA— Linthicum 45 punt return (Freund)

THIRD QUARTER

M— Sharp 13 run (two-point failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

SA—McLeer 43 pass from Gambill (Freund kick)

M— Lavan III 22 pass from Zamot (Sharp run)