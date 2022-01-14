3rd-ranked Mainland girls swim team beats Cedar Creek: Late Thursday roundup

The Mainland Regional High School girls swimming team, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, beat visiting Cedar Creek 121-49 Thursday in a Cape-Atlantic League interconference matchup of unbeaten teams.
Summer Cassidy won the 50-meter freestyle for the Mustangs (5-0) in 29.84 seconds and returned to take the 400 freestyle in 4 minutes, 59.33 seconds.
Monica Iordanov, Alivia Wainwright, Bonnie Peng and Jordyn Ricciotti each added an individual win.
For Cedar Creek (3-1), Kendra Canale won the 200 individual medley in 2:35.23 and the 100 backstroke in 1:14.75.
Swimming, bowling results
Girls swimming
No. 3 Mainland Reg. 121, Cedar Creek 49
200 Medley relay-M (Claudia Booth, Laci Denn, Alivia Wainwright, Jordyn Ricciotti) 2:12.61
200 Freestyle-Monica Iordanov M 2:23.41
200 IM-Kendra Canale CC 2:35.23
50 Free-Summer Cassidy M 29.84
100 Butterfly-Wainwright M 1:08.32
100 Freestyle-Bonnie Peng M 1:08.32
400 Freestyle-Summer Cassidy M 4:59.33
200 Freestyle Relay-M (Iordanov, Booth, Samantha Camey, Megan Pruitt) 1:59.79
100 backstroke-Canale CC 1:14.75
100 breaststroke-Ricciotti M 1:20.87
400 Freestyle Relay-M (Booth, Iva Palakarska, Emma Barnhart, Molly Quinn) 4:46.76
Records-C.C 3-1; Mainland 5-0
Cape May Tech 90, Holy Spirit 62
At Cape May County Special Services pool, yards
200 Medley Relay-CMT (Alexandra Bruno, Emie Frederick, Laura Schweizer, Jacqui Jamison) n/a
200 Freestyle-Bruno CMT 2:27.40
200 IM-Dempsey Ryan CMT 2:49.69
50 Freestyle-Frederick CMT 26.42
100 Butterfly-Schweizer CMT 1:16.42
100 Freestyle-Jamison CMT 1:03.23
500 Freestyle-Frederick CMT 6:13.05
200 Freestyle Relay-HS (Jordan Finnerty, Cassidy Ross, Maggie Cella, Masy Klemm) n/a
100 Backstroke-Schweizer CMT 1:10.58
100 Breaststroke-Finnerty HS 1:24.00
400 Freestyle Relay-CMT (Frederick, Schweizer, Cynthia Garcia-Banos, Jamison) n/a
Records-Holy Spirit 0-6; CMT 1-4
Barnegat 114, Jackson Liberty 55
At Ocean County YMCA, yards
200 Medley Relay-B (Erin Lustenberger, Jessica Notaro, Hailee Lutz, Sarah Schager) 2:16.00
200 Freestyle-Alyson Sojak B 2:35.04
200 IM-Maya Catron JL 3:02.57
50 Freestyle-Hailee Lutz B 28.82
100 Butterfly-Lutz B 1:10.20
100 Freestyle-Sojak B 1:09.45
500 Freestyle-Julie Brown B 7:04.59
200 Freestyle Relay-B (Notaro, Delaney Dobbin, Brown, Sojak) 2:13.32
100 Backstroke-Kyanna Grimes JL 1:14.63
100 Breaststroke-Notaro B 1:35.37
400 Freestyle Relay-B (Sojak, Schager, Brown, Lutz) 4:48.93
Records-Barnegat 3-3; J.L. 2-2
Boys swimming
No. 11 Southern Regional 114, Cedar Creek 56
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay-CC (Andres Carpio, Ryan Vankawala, Kristyan Pahang, David Gutierrez) 1:58.56
200 Freestyle-Bryan Karl S 2:01.65
200 IM-Carpio CC2:14.39
50 Freestyle-Kristian Werner S 23.06
100 Butterfly-Enzo Russino S 1:05.21
100 Freestyle-Cole Nemes S 53.27
500 Freestyle-Werner S 5:29.55
200 Freestyle Relay-CC (Pahang, Alexander D'Atillio, Parker Grace, Matt Winterbottom) 1:49.49
100 Backstroke-Carpio CC 57.97
100 Breaststroke-Sean White S 1:01.57
400 Freestyle Relay-CC (Shane Deman, Gutierrez, Grace, Carpio) 4:03.30
Records-C.C. 4-2; Southern 7-0
No. 7 Ocean City 124, Clearview Regional 46
At Ocean City, meters
200 Medley Relay-OC (CJ Denn, Andrew Koch, Nick Bianchi, Mo Levin) 2:03.98
200 Freestyle-Pat Armstrong OC 2:06.89
200 IM-Matt Woodside OC 2:26.63
50 Freestyle-Gavin Neal OC 25.36
100 Butterfly-P. Armstrong OC 1:02.96
100 Freestyle-Neal OC 57.65
400 Freestyle-Woodside OC 4:29.20
200 Freestyle Relay-OC (Bianchi, Neal, Jackson Agnellini, P. Armstrong) 1:42.49
100 Backstroke-Michael Kelly OC 1:08.72
100 Breaststroke-Colin Abbott OC 1:20.43
400 Freestyle Relay-OC (Woodside, Tommy Armstrong, P. Armstrong, Neal) 3:55.51
Records-Clearview 4-2; O.C. 7-1
Cape May Tech 98, Holy Spirit 63
At Cape May County Special Services pool, yards
200 Medley Relay-CMT (Lucas Gehring, Carlos Rios, Teddy Woolery, Douglas Taverner) 2:06.05
200 Freestyle-Evan Carlson CMT 2:29.98
200 IM-Jack Wurtz CMT 3:09.10
50 Freestyle-Sean Burns HS n/a
100 Butterfly-Brad Stroby HS n/a
100 Freestyle-Gehring CMT 58.31
500 Freestyle-Carlson CMT 6:52.70
200 Freestyle Relay-HS (Burns, Eric Roman, Will Bradley, Stroby) 1:59.01
100 Backstroke-Gehring CMT 1:09.99
100 Breaststroke-Nate Wenker CMT 1:20.60
400 Freestyle Relay-CMT (Carlson, Taverner, Gehring, Woolery) 4:23.80
Records-H.S. 0-6; CMT 2-3
Boys bowling
Hammonton 3, ACIT 1: H: James Colasurdo (542, 202), Michael Parker (512, 189), Tyler Puccio (475, 179); A: Leo Raebiger (561, 214), Dwayne Woodard (487, 178), Nicholas Harris (484, 180).
Records: Hammonton 10-1-1; ACIT 6-5
Girls bowling
Hammonton 2, ACIT 2: H: Aubrey Smith (447, 184), Emily Stanziale (436, 169); A: Grace Foster (575, 204), Hailey Super (421, 151).
Records: Hammonton 3-4-5; ACIT 9-2-1
Our Lady of Mercy Academy 2, Pennsauken Tech 2: O Kaitlyn Fallon (367, 140), Anya Collazzo (341, 117); PT: Roxanna Hernandez (367, 140), Daniela Diaz (355, 138).
Records: OLMA 4-4-1; P.T. 0-8-2
