EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Egg Harbor Township High School baseball team ended a trying week with a gutsy win Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Holy Spirit 7-6 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.

Cameron Flukey drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning on a 3-2 pitch to force in the winning run. Jake Cagna had tied the game at 6-all with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth. Lawson McIntosh threw three innings of scoreless relief to get the win, and Jackson Conroy was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

EHT (5-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.

“This is a big win for us,” McIntosh said. "It sets the tone for the rest of the season.”

Cagna said: “I think this is going to give us momentum moving forward.”

The Eagles needed the win because they learned this week that standout pitcher and hitter Justin Sweeny is out for the season with a left shoulder injury. The Rutgers-bound right hander combined with Flukey to give the Eagles two of the state’s top pitchers. With the two of them, EHT was projected as a state Group IV contender.

“He was a Player of the Year type of candidate,” EHT coach Bryan Carmichael said. “You’re not going to replace that kid. We just have to rely on one another more so than we have in the past. Hopefully, today is the start of it. That’s a good team win there.”

As if Sweeney’s injury wasn’t enough bad news, the Eagles also played Saturday without starting outfielder Joel Thompson (shoulder injury). EHT also was coming off a 12-8 loss to Millville.

It appeared early in Saturday's game that it was going to be another rough day for the Eagles. Spirit (1-5) built a 6-1 led heading into the bottom of the fourth behind the pitching and hitting of Ty Mercado (2 for 4 with two runs scored). Mercado struck out five and allowed just two runs in the first four innings.

McIntosh entered the game for EHT in the top of the fourth with the Eagles down 5-1.

“I’m just ready every day to give it my all,” McIntosh said. “You have to be ready in the bullpen, especially if you’re one of the guys like me. You don’t know when your time is going to come. I was just ready today.”

The junior reliever allowed just one hit and struck out four.

“He’s a guy we expect a lot out of,” Carmichael said. “Now, with losing Justin, he’s a guy that can step up and fill that workload for us.”

Cagna stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth with two outs, EHT down 6-4 and runners on first and second. The sophomore had 32 hits a freshman last year but was off to a slow start this season. He had flown out in his two previous at-bats Saturday.

“I was just up there looking for a fastball to hit hard,” Cagna said. “I got a fastball on the outer half and drove it the other way. I’m kind of going through a rough patch, so that felt really good.

EHT loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh on a walk and two singles. Flukey’s walk scored courtesy runner Carter Nixon with the winning run.

After a tumultuous week, the victory allowed the Eagles to exhale at least for the moment.

“We all feel 100% better leaving here,” Carmichael said, “than we did when we got here this morning.”

Holy Spirit 120 030 0—6 6 1

Egg Harbor Township 000 113 1—7 7 2

2B: HS, Spina; EHT, Cagna, Smith

WP: McIntosh LP: Lamanteer