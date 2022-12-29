37th Art Marinelli Tournament results Thursday

Lower Cape May Regional High School wrestler Chase Hansen won the 132-pound title Thursday at the 37th Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament at Egg Harbor Township.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class placed.

Hansen, who went 4-0 in the tournament, earned an 11-0 major decision over Mainland Regional's Noah Fontana in the final. Hansen won two bouts by major decision, one by first-period pin and his semifinal match with a 7-2 decision.

Fontana, who went 3-1 Thursday, earned a technical fall, a pin and decision.

EHT teammates Xavier Fedeli (120) and Nick Faldetta (150) each finished second. Ocean City's Tommy Grimley (144) and Pinelands Regional's Gavin Wagner (175) also placed second.

Faldetta, Grimley and Fedeli lost in the finals to wrestlers from St. Joseph (Metuchen), which is one of the top programs in the state and joined the longtime holiday this winter. Six Falcons won titles.

Fedeli pinned his first three opponents, including two in the first period. Faldetta, who had a first-round bye, won by a technical fall and a major decision before losing in the finals. Grimley and Wagner won their first three matches by a pin, decision and major decision.

At 138, Pinelands' Mason Livio defeated the Eagles' Vincent Faldetta in the third-place bout. Also placing third were Lower's Isiah Carr-Wing (175) and Oakcrest's Francisco Velazquez (285).

EHT's Tyler Thomas (113), Lower's Eric Coombs (106), St. Joseph Academy's Nicholas Melchiore (157) and Ocean City's Aiden Leypoldt (132) each placed fourth.