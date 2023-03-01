Seven St. Augustine Prep wrestlers will be among 35 locals competing for championships this week at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

The individual state tournament begins Thursday and runs through Saturday in Atlantic City.

Hermits seniors Kaden Naame (106 pounds), Richie Grungo (144), Brady Conlin (150), Dennis Virelli (157) and Jake Slotnick (165) each won District 32 and Region 8 titles to reach the state tournament. Sophomore Jackson Slotnick (120) and freshman Anthony DePaul (126) each won district titles and were second at regions.

"It's great to have all those guys there," St. Augustine coach Bill Ward said. "Those guys all worked really hard to get there. Hopefully we do well."

The top eight in each of the 14 weight classes will earn medals. The tournament will start at 1 p.m. Thursday with the first and second rounds. Boardwalk Hall will have eight mats at the center of its floor to start the tournament.

The event continues at 9 a.m. Friday and wrestle up until the first-, third-, fifth and seventh-place matches. Only the quarterfinals and semifinals are wrestled Friday in the winners bracket, while wrestlebacks consume most of the day.

The placing bouts, along with 12 girls championships, will be Saturday.

The Hermits should place "a handful of guys or more," Ward said. Naame, who earned the top seed at 113, is a favorite for a state championship after finishing third last winter. Naame enters the tournament 20-3.

Thirty-two wrestlers are in each bracket. Conlin earned the third seed at 150, Grungo the fourth at 144, Virelli the fifth at 157 and Jake Slotnick the eighth at 165.

Last season, Naame lost in the state quarterfinals but won four matches in the wrestlebacks to get bronze. He was a first-team Press All-Star.

"The goal for him is to get to the top of the podium," Ward said. "He is in a good spot."

Twelve Southern Regional wrestlers qualified for the tournament: Anthony Mason (106), Conor Collins (126), Wyatt Stout (132), Hayden Hochstrasser (144), Matt Henrich (150), Nick Bennet (157), Cole Velardi (165), Mitch Bivona (175), Collin French (190), Riley O`Boyle (215), Anthony Evangelista (285) and Scottie Sari (120).

Henrich earned the top seed, and Collins got the third. O'Boyle and Stout each earned the fourth seed, and Evangelista got the ninth. Last season, Collins placed third at states.

Holy Spirit's Max Elton (120) and Robert McDevitt (215) will make the trip to Atlantic City. Elton, who placed seventh last season, captured District 31 and Region 8 titles. He earned the third seed in his bracket.

Absegami's Sean Cowan (165) and George Rhodes (190); Egg Harbor Township's Tyler Thomas (113) and Vince Faldetta (138); Lacey Township's Aidan Ott (132) and Matt Coon (190); and Lower Cape May Regional's Chase Hansen (132) and Brock Zurawski (190) qualified. Also competing this weekend are Hammonton's Justin Flood (106), Mainland Regional's Noah Fontana (126), Middle Township's Adrien Laboy (150), Millville's Edison Andino (285), Ocean City's Nick Layton (175) and Pinelands Regional's Mason Livio (132).

At 190, Rhodes (38-0) earned the sixth seed, and Zurawski got the seventh. Hansen is the ninth seed at 132.

As of Tuesday, limited tickets are still available on Boardwalk Hall’s website through Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for individual sessions cost $10, and all-session tickets are $40. There are two sessions Friday, one at 9 a.m. and another at 6 p.m.

"It's always a great atmosphere," Ward said about the state tournament at Boardwalk Hall. Ward has been coaching for over 30 years and has been to states multiple times as the Hermits always have talented wrestlers.

"It's always fun. It's always a great weekend. I always look forward to it."