3 Mainland Regional friends commit to Notre Dame, Rhode Island, La Salle rowing programs

The three were members of the Mustangs' varsity-eight and varsity-four crews during the 2021 season.

Sher said really liked La Salle on her visit in September.

"They have a really good nursing program, and that will be my major," said Sher, an 18-year-old Linwood resident. "The nursing program is time-consuming, and they help you with it, along with my rowing. Other schools were not as willing to do that. Academics comes first.

"The coaches were really nice, and that's another good reason to chose La Salle."

Fox said Sher is the unofficial captain of the winter crew program.

"Lilly is a really good leader," Fox said. "We train from 5:45 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. at Mainland, and she shows up every day and gets the others to be there. She has enhanced the quality and attendance of our morning crew."

White said going to Notre Dame was a longtime dream of hers. She visited the school in October.