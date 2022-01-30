3 Mainland Regional friends commit to Notre Dame, Rhode Island, La Salle rowing programs

Mainland Regional High School senior rowers Emma Barnhart, Lilly Sher and Kyra White are good friends who will all compete for NCAA Division I college programs starting this fall.
White will row for the University of Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana. Barnhart will compete for the University of Rhode Island, in Kingston. Sher will row for La Salle University, in Philadelphia. All three have signed national letters of intent and will receive a partial scholarship that is both athletic and academic.
Barnhart, Sher and White are all-around athletes. All three ran cross country last fall, and White and Barnhart are also on the Mustangs' girls swimming team. Sher is a leader of Mainland girls crew coach B.J. Fox's winter training program.
Barnhart and Sher have rowed each year at Mainland, though the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They convinced White to try crew last spring, and she excelled immediately.
"Having three girls going to Division I to row is good for Mainland, and it's good for all of South Jersey," said Fox. "We (Mainland) haven't had that in a while, and it helps get us back to where we used to be. They set a good example. They're all pretty tall, and they've done a lot of lifting. These girls are really setting a good tone for the younger girls who'll come after them."
The three were members of the Mustangs' varsity-eight and varsity-four crews during the 2021 season.
Sher said really liked La Salle on her visit in September.
"They have a really good nursing program, and that will be my major," said Sher, an 18-year-old Linwood resident. "The nursing program is time-consuming, and they help you with it, along with my rowing. Other schools were not as willing to do that. Academics comes first.
"The coaches were really nice, and that's another good reason to chose La Salle."
Fox said Sher is the unofficial captain of the winter crew program.
"Lilly is a really good leader," Fox said. "We train from 5:45 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. at Mainland, and she shows up every day and gets the others to be there. She has enhanced the quality and attendance of our morning crew."
White said going to Notre Dame was a longtime dream of hers. She visited the school in October.
"I just loved the atmosphere and felt really welcomed by the coaches and the girls," said White, a 17-year-old Northfield resident who has not chosen a major. "I went there, and I knew that's where I want to go four years to college. Notre Dame has an amazing tradition in sports. They have a high standard in athletics and academics. I liked the campus. It's huge, and around it is a small town."
White was new to crew last spring, but Fox said her scores were "phenomenal" on the ergometer rowing machines.
"Kyra was getting great erg scores before she was even in the boat," Fox said. "She really picked it up quick. Whatever technical flaws she might have had, she made up for it with strength."
Barnhart, who was the stroke of last year's varsity eight and four, visited Rhode Island in September. She'll major in health sciences and exercise sciences and wants to be a physical therapist.
"The girls on the team were so welcoming, and all the coaches had been there a while," said Barnhart, an 18-year-old Northfield resident. "You don't always see that (longevity in coaching at one school). It's a phenomenal area. I can't wait to go there. The campus was beautiful. It was small but spread out."
Barnhart said that her sports — cross country, swimming and crew — all help each other.
Fox said Barnhart is a rower who never gives up.
"Emma has great work ethic, attitude and competitiveness," Fox said.
White said it's been great to row with good friends.
"It's amazing. It makes it so much more enjoyable," said White. "It's better working hard together with two best friends."
