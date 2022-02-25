22 local wrestlers advance to Saturday's Region 8 semifinals at EHT

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Holy Spirit High School freshman wrestler Carter Pack is one of the many local wrestlers who advanced to the Region 8 semifinals Saturday

On Friday night, the 15-year-old from Linwood earned an 8-2 decision in the 106-pound quarterfinals over Hammonton junior Justin Flood in a packed Egg Harbor Township gymnasium. Pack had earned a first-round bye after winning the District 31 title last week.

Pack will face Delsea Regional's Gage Summers in the semifinals. The Holy Spirit freshman standout was confident heading into the second day of the tournament. The top four in each of the 14 weight classes will advance to the individual state championship tournament next week at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

"I'm feeling good," Pack said. "I'm excited. It should be a good match. I've been working my whole life for this, so I'm excited. It is an amazing experience to do this as a freshman, and I can only just get better from here."

Senior teammate KJ Sherman earned his 100th career win in the 144 quarterfinal, pinning Woodstown's Paul Labonne in 3 minutes, 56 seconds. He will wrestle St. Augustine Prep's Richie Grungo for a chance at the finals Saturday.

Hammonton’s Luca Giagunto reached the 113 semifinals after winning a 3-1 decision over Buena Regional’s Nate Johnson. The other semifinal will be between St. Augustine’s Kaden Naame and Holy Spirit’s Max Elton.

Those who lost in the quarterfinals Friday will wrestle in the consolation rounds Saturday.

Also advancing to Saturday's semifinals were Holy Spirit's Bryce Manera (120), EHT’s Sean Dever (120), Lower Cape May Regional's Brock Zurawski (165), Absegami's Sean Cowan (157), George Rhodes (175), Middle Township's David Giulian (190), Oakcrest's Hogan Horsey (126) and Hunter Horsey (132), and Ocean City's Charley Cossaboone (157) and Sam Williams (190), St. Augustine's Alex Marshall (190), D'Amani Almodovar (126), Jake Slotnick (150), Dennis Virelli (165), Trey Mcleer (175), Pinelands Regional's Mateo Mena (285).

Last season, Naame won a regional title.

"It's a great feeling," Naame said. "I hope to make it to the finals (Saturday). I hope to get my second region title."

Eleven Hermits entered the regional tournament, and nine are still in contention to earn a medal.

"Our team is really tough this year, and everyone is wrestling really well," Naame said. "There will be a lot of us in Atlantic City this year."

Giulian earned a pin in both his first-round and quarterfinal bouts. He finished fifth at regions as a sophomore and junior.

"As a senior this season, I'm on a revenge tour right now," he said.

Last season, regions were scaled down due to the pandemic.

"I'm excited," Middle's Giulian said. "I'm just happy to be here having the opportunity to wrestle. Last year was a little different. I'm just coming out here trying to do my best and make the trip to states.

"I've done the work. I've done everything I could to be in this position. I have good coaches, and I trust my training."

Also still in contention for medals:

Mainland's Andrew Siteman (106)

Hammonton's Justin Flood (106), William Way (157) and Anthony Evangelista (285)

Buena Regional's Nate Johnson (113) and Nick Wiker (175)

St. Augustine's Jackson Slotnick (120) and Tristan McLeer (157)

Vineland's Gabe Baldosaro (120)

Pinelands Regional's Mason Livio (126) and Gavin Wagner (165)

Holy Spirit's Chase Calhoun (132)

EHT's Vincent Faldetta (138) and Nicholas Faldetta (144)

Oakcrest's Jurdain Hendricks (138)

Middle Township's Alick Killian (150)

Lower Cape May's Braydon Castillo (175), Brody Saltzman (190), Marcus Hebron (215)

Millville's Edison Andino (215) and Jaydan Wright (285)

St. Joseph's Bryan Butkus (285)

Ocean City's Aiden Fisher (285)

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

