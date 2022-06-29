 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Boys Lacrosse All Stars

St. Augustine team

St. Augustine Prep is The Press Team of the Year. The Hermits finished 16-2 and won the first state Non-Public Group A title in program history.

 J.C. Valore, Provided

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Matt Vanaman

St. Augustine Prep

The senior scored a team-leading 40 goals and added 20 assists for 60 points. Vanaman led the Hermits to their first state Non-Public A title. In the semifinals, Vanaman started a three-goal rally to win the game. The Hermits played an independent schedule against some very tough defenses, making his 40 goals all the more impressive. He is committed to NCAA Division I Robert Morris University.

FIRST TEAM

ATTACK

Ryan Demato

St. Augustine Prep

The senior finished with a team-leading 62 points (35 goals, 27 assists). Demato was one of the main leaders and contributors on the team who led the Hermits to a state title and a 16-2 record.

Jack Kolbe

Southern Regional

The senior was one of the leaders on the Rams’ attack and scored a team-high 49 goals. Kolbe scored twice in the sectional title game when his team needed him most. He added 23 assists. Kolbe is committed to D-I Merrimack College.

Stanley Marczyk

Holy Spirit

The junior led the Spartans in points (60) and goals (54). He added 20 ground balls and six assists. He helped lead Holy Spirit to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final and the CAL National Division championship. He scored in 15 games (13 were multi-goal games).

Ryan Sininsky

Southern Regional

Despite missing nine of the Rams’ 20 games, the senior scored 34 goals and added 19 assists. He was a key contributor down the stretch and helped Southern capture its second straight South Jersey Group IV title. He finished his career with 119 goals and 56 assists. Sininsky is committed to D-I New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Joe DeGaetano

Mainland Regional

The junior led his team in goals (62), assists (24) and points (86). He also had 38 ground balls for the Mustangs and led them to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. DeGaetano scored at least once in each game this season, including two or more in 17 of the Mustangs’ 19 games.

MIDFIELD

Macky Bonner

Lower Cape May Regional

The sophomore led the Caper Tigers in goals (51) and points (79). He added 44 ground balls and 28 assists. Bonner helped the program grow. The Caper Tigers finished 5-9 in 2021 but went 11-5 this year and qualified for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. 

Pat Grimley

Ocean City

The sophomore led the Red Raiders in goals (54), assists (32) and points (86). He added 50 ground balls. Despite just being a second-year player, he was a leader on young team that was able to reach the sectional semifinals. Grimley has scored 108 career goals. 

Luke Hendricks

St. Augustine Prep

The senior scored 26 goals and added 19 assists for the Hermits. He was one of the standouts on a team that plays one of the toughest schedules in the region. Hendricks scored two or more goals in eight games and had one or more assists in nine. He will continue his career at D-I Quinnipiac University.

Joey DeYoung

Southern Regional

The junior scored 39 goals to go with 17 assists for 56 points. DeYoung recorded his 100th career point this year. He is committed to D-I Hofstra University. 

Brett Nabb

Middle Township

The senior scored a team-leading 44 goals and added 26 assists for 70 points. He also had 101 ground balls. Nabb will play football and lacrosse at D-III Eastern College.

DEFENSE

Nate Committee

Southern Regional

The senior was the Rams’ top defender and covered the opposing team’s top offensive player each game. He finished with 58 ground balls and 31 takeaways. Committee anchored a defense that allowed two or less goals in seven games. He is committed to D-II Bellarmine University.

Nate Groody

St. Augustine Prep

The senior was one of the leaders on a defense that allowed just 5.11 goals per game. He also scored a goal. Groody is committed to D-III Ursinus College.

Brock Lefkus

Southern Regional

The senior was a four-year starter for the Rams. Lefkus finished with 54 ground balls to go with 26 takeaways. He anchored a defense that only averaged 4.1 goals per game. Lefkus is committed to D-II Anderson University.

Sebastian Tobias

St. Augustine Prep

The senior anchored a defense that allowed three or fewer goals in seven of 18 games. With the schedule St. Augustine plays, its defensive unit was crucial, and Tobias was a key factor in its success. He is committed to D-III Cabrini University.

Paul Tjoumakaris

Ocean City

The junior helped the Red Raiders’ defense become one of the most solid in the Cape-Atlantic League and in South Jersey. He finished with 68 ground balls. Ocean City beat Holy Spirit for the CAL Tournament title thanks in part to a great defensive stand led by Tjoumakaris.

FACEOFF SPECIALIST  

Dylan Dwyer

Ocean City

The junior won 247 of 330 faceoffs (75%) and scooped up 100 ground balls. The faceoffs he won helped the Red Raiders gain or maintain possession. Dwyer is one of the top faceoff specialists in the state.

Jackson Tiarni

St. Augustine

The senior won 203 of 316 faceoffs (64%). He also scored once and added an assist this season. Tiarni's ability to win possessions was a big factor during the program’s first state title run.

GOALIE

Aidan Peters

St. Augustine Prep

The senior made 111 saves with a 4.22 goals-against-average. Peters allowed three or fewer goals in nine games. He also added an assist this season. He will continue his career at the D-I University of Delaware.

Tyler Sininsky

Southern Regional

The senior made 156 saves and had 63 goals-against this season. Sininsky, who made 331 career saves, is committed to NJIT.

SECOND TEAM

ATTACK

Matthew Brown, Lower Cape May Regional

Jack Davis, Ocean City

Matt Goff, Holy Spirit

Genarro Petrongolo, St. Augustine

Noah Plenn, St. Augustine

Taj Turner, Lower Cape May Regional

MIDFIELD

Kevin Dougherty, Cedar Creek

Aidan Reiser, Barnegat

Gavin Roman, Holy Spirit

Luke Scarpello, St. Augustine

Jack Venneman, Mainland Regional

Nick Volpe, Ocean City

DEFENSE

George Coles, Holy Spirit

Sean Finan, Holy Spirit

Kyle Hendricks, Ocean City

Chris Laureigh, Southern Regional

Ryan Marengo, St. Augustine

FACEOFF SPECIALIST (FOGO)

Isiah Carr-Wing, Middle Township

Kurt Falk, Southern Regional

GOALIE

Winfield Dunn, Ocean City

Quinten Hagan, Lower Cape May Regional

HONORABLE MENTION

Absegami

Shaun Howey

Andrew Kern

Keegan Sleipnes

Barnegat

Lucas Holland

Robert Sawicki

Bryan Snowden

Luke Tortorici

Cedar Creek

Jason Bishop

Jason DeFilippo 

Evan Scholder

Egg Harbor Township

Tevon Belgrave

Jason Bordonaro

Nick Gargan

Noah Gibbs

Mike Kazmi

Zach Pennock

Holy Spirit

Sean Burns

Jonah Corkhill

Nick Medina

Joseph Reitzler

Eric Roman

Oakcrest

Gunnar Angier

Owen Haugan

Ocean City

Dom Guerrera

John Moyer

Tommy Schutta

Lacey Township

Gaetano Dimiele

John Dodaro

Dominic Tarricone

Matt VanNortwick

Lower Cape May Regional

Jackson Brown

Gavin Hill

Oguer Nunez

Mainland Regional

Harrison LaMonica

Carter Mostecki

Elliott Post

Middle Township

Danny Brady

Matthew Frame

Austin Shagren

Tommy Shagren

Southern Regional

Hayden Lucas

Tyler Smith

Jake Wascho

Zach Wascho

St. Augustine Prep

Billy Hughes

Quinn Menet

