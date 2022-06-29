2022 Boys Lacrosse All Stars

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Matt Vanaman
St. Augustine Prep
The senior scored a team-leading 40 goals and added 20 assists for 60 points. Vanaman led the Hermits to their first state Non-Public A title. In the semifinals, Vanaman started a three-goal rally to win the game. The Hermits played an independent schedule against some very tough defenses, making his 40 goals all the more impressive. He is committed to NCAA Division I Robert Morris University.
FIRST TEAM
ATTACK
Ryan Demato
St. Augustine Prep
The senior finished with a team-leading 62 points (35 goals, 27 assists). Demato was one of the main leaders and contributors on the team who led the Hermits to a state title and a 16-2 record.
Jack Kolbe
Southern Regional
The senior was one of the leaders on the Rams’ attack and scored a team-high 49 goals. Kolbe scored twice in the sectional title game when his team needed him most. He added 23 assists. Kolbe is committed to D-I Merrimack College.
Stanley Marczyk
Holy Spirit
The junior led the Spartans in points (60) and goals (54). He added 20 ground balls and six assists. He helped lead Holy Spirit to the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final and the CAL National Division championship. He scored in 15 games (13 were multi-goal games).
Ryan Sininsky
Southern Regional
Despite missing nine of the Rams’ 20 games, the senior scored 34 goals and added 19 assists. He was a key contributor down the stretch and helped Southern capture its second straight South Jersey Group IV title. He finished his career with 119 goals and 56 assists. Sininsky is committed to D-I New Jersey Institute of Technology.
Joe DeGaetano
Mainland Regional
The junior led his team in goals (62), assists (24) and points (86). He also had 38 ground balls for the Mustangs and led them to the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals. DeGaetano scored at least once in each game this season, including two or more in 17 of the Mustangs’ 19 games.
MIDFIELD
Macky Bonner
Lower Cape May Regional
The sophomore led the Caper Tigers in goals (51) and points (79). He added 44 ground balls and 28 assists. Bonner helped the program grow. The Caper Tigers finished 5-9 in 2021 but went 11-5 this year and qualified for the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.
Pat Grimley
Ocean City
The sophomore led the Red Raiders in goals (54), assists (32) and points (86). He added 50 ground balls. Despite just being a second-year player, he was a leader on young team that was able to reach the sectional semifinals. Grimley has scored 108 career goals.
Luke Hendricks
St. Augustine Prep
The senior scored 26 goals and added 19 assists for the Hermits. He was one of the standouts on a team that plays one of the toughest schedules in the region. Hendricks scored two or more goals in eight games and had one or more assists in nine. He will continue his career at D-I Quinnipiac University.
Joey DeYoung
Southern Regional
The junior scored 39 goals to go with 17 assists for 56 points. DeYoung recorded his 100th career point this year. He is committed to D-I Hofstra University.
Brett Nabb
Middle Township
The senior scored a team-leading 44 goals and added 26 assists for 70 points. He also had 101 ground balls. Nabb will play football and lacrosse at D-III Eastern College.
DEFENSE
Nate Committee
Southern Regional
The senior was the Rams’ top defender and covered the opposing team’s top offensive player each game. He finished with 58 ground balls and 31 takeaways. Committee anchored a defense that allowed two or less goals in seven games. He is committed to D-II Bellarmine University.
Nate Groody
St. Augustine Prep
The senior was one of the leaders on a defense that allowed just 5.11 goals per game. He also scored a goal. Groody is committed to D-III Ursinus College.
Brock Lefkus
Southern Regional
The senior was a four-year starter for the Rams. Lefkus finished with 54 ground balls to go with 26 takeaways. He anchored a defense that only averaged 4.1 goals per game. Lefkus is committed to D-II Anderson University.
Sebastian Tobias
St. Augustine Prep
The senior anchored a defense that allowed three or fewer goals in seven of 18 games. With the schedule St. Augustine plays, its defensive unit was crucial, and Tobias was a key factor in its success. He is committed to D-III Cabrini University.
Paul Tjoumakaris
Ocean City
The junior helped the Red Raiders’ defense become one of the most solid in the Cape-Atlantic League and in South Jersey. He finished with 68 ground balls. Ocean City beat Holy Spirit for the CAL Tournament title thanks in part to a great defensive stand led by Tjoumakaris.
FACEOFF SPECIALIST
Dylan Dwyer
Ocean City
The junior won 247 of 330 faceoffs (75%) and scooped up 100 ground balls. The faceoffs he won helped the Red Raiders gain or maintain possession. Dwyer is one of the top faceoff specialists in the state.
Jackson Tiarni
St. Augustine
The senior won 203 of 316 faceoffs (64%). He also scored once and added an assist this season. Tiarni's ability to win possessions was a big factor during the program’s first state title run.
GOALIE
Aidan Peters
St. Augustine Prep
The senior made 111 saves with a 4.22 goals-against-average. Peters allowed three or fewer goals in nine games. He also added an assist this season. He will continue his career at the D-I University of Delaware.
Tyler Sininsky
Southern Regional
The senior made 156 saves and had 63 goals-against this season. Sininsky, who made 331 career saves, is committed to NJIT.
SECOND TEAM
ATTACK
Matthew Brown, Lower Cape May Regional
Jack Davis, Ocean City
Matt Goff, Holy Spirit
Genarro Petrongolo, St. Augustine
Noah Plenn, St. Augustine
Taj Turner, Lower Cape May Regional
MIDFIELD
Kevin Dougherty, Cedar Creek
Aidan Reiser, Barnegat
Gavin Roman, Holy Spirit
Luke Scarpello, St. Augustine
Jack Venneman, Mainland Regional
Nick Volpe, Ocean City
DEFENSE
George Coles, Holy Spirit
Sean Finan, Holy Spirit
Kyle Hendricks, Ocean City
Chris Laureigh, Southern Regional
Ryan Marengo, St. Augustine
FACEOFF SPECIALIST (FOGO)
Isiah Carr-Wing, Middle Township
Kurt Falk, Southern Regional
GOALIE
Winfield Dunn, Ocean City
Quinten Hagan, Lower Cape May Regional
HONORABLE MENTION
Absegami
Shaun Howey
Andrew Kern
Keegan Sleipnes
Barnegat
Lucas Holland
Robert Sawicki
Bryan Snowden
Luke Tortorici
Cedar Creek
Jason Bishop
Jason DeFilippo
Evan Scholder
Egg Harbor Township
Tevon Belgrave
Jason Bordonaro
Nick Gargan
Noah Gibbs
Mike Kazmi
Zach Pennock
Holy Spirit
Sean Burns
Jonah Corkhill
Nick Medina
Joseph Reitzler
Eric Roman
Oakcrest
Gunnar Angier
Owen Haugan
Ocean City
Dom Guerrera
John Moyer
Tommy Schutta
Lacey Township
Gaetano Dimiele
John Dodaro
Dominic Tarricone
Matt VanNortwick
Lower Cape May Regional
Jackson Brown
Gavin Hill
Oguer Nunez
Mainland Regional
Harrison LaMonica
Carter Mostecki
Elliott Post
Middle Township
Danny Brady
Matthew Frame
Austin Shagren
Tommy Shagren
Southern Regional
Hayden Lucas
Tyler Smith
Jake Wascho
Zach Wascho
St. Augustine Prep
Billy Hughes
Quinn Menet
