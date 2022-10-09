2 local wrestlers, 1 coach to be inducted in South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame

Holy Spirit High School graduate Mac Mancuso will be one of the seven wrestlers who will be inducted into the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at Masso’s Catering in Glassboro.

Bill Nickles (Ocean City) and CJ Mays (Oakcrest) will also be inducted into the class of 2022.

Mancuso, who graduated from Holy Spirit in 2009, was a three-time District 32 and Region 8 champion. He placed in the top eight wrestlers at the individual state tournament three times in his career, including winning the title when he was a sophomore.

As a freshman, Mancuso placed sixth at both the prestigious Beast of the East Tournament in Delaware and the state tournament in Atlantic City. As a junior, he was undefeated during the dual-meet season but suffered a season-ending injury just two weeks before the postseason.

Mancuso came back as a senior and finished second in the state. He went 130-9 in his high school career. He continued his career at West Virginia University, and placed third in the Big 12 Tournament and fifth in the Eastern Wrestling League.

After graduating from WVU in 2014, Mancuso was assistant coach at Holy Spirit for six years. He was named District 29's Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018.

Mays graduated from Oakcrest in 2003. He is a four-time District 32 and four-time Region 8 Champion. After not placing in the top at the state tournament as a freshman, he placed second as a sophomore and fourth as a junior. As a senior, he placed third at states. Mays finished his high school career with a 122-10 record.

He is now an assistant wrestling coach at Cedar Creek.

Nickles graduated from Ocean City in 1970 and Millersville University in 1974. After graduating college, he accepted an industrial arts instructor position at Ocean City. In 1977, he was named the head wrestling coach.

Having never wrestled, Nickles had to learn on the go and went to many clinics. He took tips from former coaches. His teams went on to win 311 matches in 31 seasons. Nickles helped guided 41 41 district champions, six region champions and two-time state champion Patrick Lynch. He coached other state place-winner such as Greg Austin and Joe Galante

The Red Raiders finished in the top five at the district championships 21 times, including five second-place finishes and the District 32 title. Nickles coached from 1977-2008 and was named District 32 Coach of the Year.

Nickles was inducted into the Ocean City Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.

Tickets for the event are $50. A cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m. with the ceremony starting at 6 p.m.

Other inductees are:

John Doran, Pennsville: Doran finished his high school career with an 86-9 record, never losing a dual-match three years of varsity wrestling. In 1986, He won the District 31, Region 8 and state titles as a sophomore, finishing the season 29-0.

Doran finished his high school career with an 86-9 record, never losing a dual-match three years of varsity wrestling. In 1986, He won the District 31, Region 8 and state titles as a sophomore, finishing the season 29-0. TJ McStravick, Cinnaminson: In high school, he finished second at the District 27 tournament twice and third at the Region 7 twice. But he really had a great career at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). In 1990, McStravick won the Division III National Championship. He ended his college wrestling career with a record of 104-27-1. He also coached at The College of New Jersey.

In high school, he finished second at the District 27 tournament twice and third at the Region 7 twice. But he really had a great career at Glassboro State College (now Rowan University). In 1990, McStravick won the Division III National Championship. He ended his college wrestling career with a record of 104-27-1. He also coached at The College of New Jersey. Chris Notte, Holy Cross: A 2006 graduate, Notte was a four-time District 26 and a three-time Region 7 Champion. He qualified all four years for the state tournament in Atlantic City, placing in the top eight three times.

A 2006 graduate, Notte was a four-time District 26 and a three-time Region 7 Champion. He qualified all four years for the state tournament in Atlantic City, placing in the top eight three times. Anthony Orio, Eastern Regional: A 2004 graduate, Orio was a three-time District 26 and a two-time Region 7 champion. He qualified three times for the state tournament, including winning the championship as a senior. He had a career record of 88-9.